‘In CU, with 50 thousand people, we are going to have one more player’

The relationship between Pumas and their fans improved at the precise moment, because after a couple of misunderstandings in which people turned their backs on them (against Santos and América in the regular phase), today the fans arrive at the Semifinal hand in hand with his felines, so the technician Andres Lillini is convinced that today in the first leg against Atlas he will play with 12, as the fans will crowd the University Olympic, and the team wants to respond to him with a victory.

“It goes for the club and for the people, of course. Fundamental (the game in CU) because we are going to have 50 thousand people with us and take advantage of that extra player. What about saturday in the Aztec stadium It was exciting, it had never happened to me, I kept looking at them for many moments, soccer is that, the special seasoning is given by the fan and when these things happen, and with the fan of Pumas which is so fervent, they are things that must be taken advantage of because they are unique. Thank you for believing, for not abandoning us, we are going to do our best to position ourselves in a new Final “, he told RECORD.

Throughout the tournament, the auriazul helmsman asked the people for patience despite the fact that the beginning did not have good results, and now he showed them that he was not wrong, as he reiterated that thanks to his footballers they are close to playing another Final.

“I have 25 lions that fight every day for everything and that is easier, in the end I am someone who has to go out. I came out at critical moments, but the moment is theirs, they make everything we are experiencing possible because they are the interpreters.

“There are people who believed, people who had despaired, in the end today everyone, the fan who when we lose is not pleasant at all and when we win it is enjoyed and hopefully and we can continue to return joys, we have to think that we have given beautiful things to the fans, but not the most important and we need to work for that, “he said.

ATLAS, AN OILED TEAM

“I see myself competing with Atlas at maximum effort. Atlas It is a team that kept its system very oiled, Diego Cocca He makes them play very well, he defends, he has a defensive system, he’s very similar to us, intense, they don’t give up any ball.

“I think it’s going to be a close game where we have to be careful about their unfolds because they have dangerous and forceful people up front, so we have to be very awake, but above all we must maintain what we have done well, please do not go down because otherwise it will be fulfilled “, he said to RECORD, while rejecting the idea that the Semifinal against the Red and black are boring games in a matter of show or that Atlas he will defend himself as he did America in the Quarterfinals.

