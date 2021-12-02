IMSS commemorates the 61st anniversary of Hospital 6

Ciudad Juárez.- 61 years after its opening, the General Zone Hospital (HGZ) number 6 or “Licenciado Benito Juárez”, of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juárez, maintains and strengthens quality medical attention to a broad sector of the right-hand side of the border community and is constituted as a hospital model in the training of highly trained health personnel, the institute reported.

He recalled that in 1957 the project for the construction of the sanatorium was approved, for which a property was chosen on the shores of the city, heading to the Island of Córdova, which later became known as the zone of the National Border Program (Pronaf ).

Construction work on the hospital unit was formally started in 1958 and completed after the second half of 1960.

In this way, services and social security were consolidated in this town, which at the same time strengthened social benefits and IMSS medical care, with preventive and improved quality of life.

Thus, on November 25, 1960, the facilities of the Hospital Clinic T-1 No. 6, as it was called before being the HGZ No. 6 of the IMSS, were inaugurated in an act led by the then President of the Republic, Adolfo López Mateos; Don Benito Coquet, general director of the IMSS; the governor of the State of Chihuahua, Teófilo Borunda Ortiz, and the municipal president of Juárez, Humberto Escobar.

In 1969, after an agreement by the Honorable Technical Council of the Institute, this hospital unit was called “Licenciado Benito Juárez”, and in 1980 it officially became the General Hospital of the Zone (HGZ) No. 6.

In short, the IMSS emphasized, this property became a “spearhead” in terms of the provision of medical services, as it initially had the most modern medical equipment of the time, which was offered to a rapidly growing population of beneficiaries. Thanks to the incipient maquiladora model that was inaugurated in the municipality and that fostered thousands of formal jobs in the region.

Currently, HGZ No. 6 has 222 census and 151 non-census beds, four operating rooms, five intensive care beds, in addition to 33 offices.

In addition, 33 specialties are offered in which a population of close to 330 thousand beneficiaries of the border is served and has a workforce of close to 1,500 workers, including health personnel, administrative personnel and residents.

In addition, it functions as a school, as it is the headquarters for the training of specialists in anesthesiology, gynecology and obstetrics, general surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, internal medicine, pediatrics and medical-surgical emergencies.

It is also the headquarters of other academic activities in the clinical field for undergraduate internal physicians from different universities, in addition to post-technical nursing courses, general nursing courses and technical nursing assistants, also highlighting that it is the state headquarters of the Bachelor of Nursing, Through the Open University and Distance Education System that has the academic endorsement of the UNAM.

It is also the headquarters of the Diploma in Nursing Research, which leaves academic-scientific written final products as final products, having published 12 research articles in indexed national and international journals to date.

The HGZ No. 6 of the IMSS, in addition, stands out at the state level for its achievements in the field of organ and tissue donation, with nine procurement; three corneal and six multi-organ and multi-tissue from 2019 to date, when the Organ Procurement program is restarted.