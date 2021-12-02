IMDb reveals the hottest actors of 2021

It’s December and that means it’s time to de review the characters, celebrities, movies and albums that marked the year. Clearly this includes film and television, which had some of the key points of the last few months. Thus, they were revealed which were the most popular actors and actresses throughout 2021.

This is a list created by IMDb, the popular website that records the movies and series that are released each year. On the occasion of taking a look at 2021, the page delivered the results of who were the most sought after interpreters. It should be remembered that Pedro Pascal himself was part of this list for 2019.

The most popular actors and actresses of 2021

With more than 200 million visits per month, IMDb became one of the preferred sites for information on movies, series and stars. To celebrate its popularity, This 2021 they launched their new edition of the most popular actresses and actors, based on those names that receive the most visits during these months.

The Top 10 starts with Lily James, the star of Cinderella and that this year attracted attention with her incredible transformation into Pamela Anderson for the biographical series. The list continues with Ben Barnes (# 9), who starred in the new Netflix fiction, Shadow and bone.

Outside the Top 5 of the most popular actors of 2021 were named as Jodie Comer(Killing Eve, The Last Duel), Alexandra daddario, who this year starred The White Lotus, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who enchanted everyone with Lady’s Gambit and Last Night in Soho, the new from Edgar Wright.

The first positions are occupied by actors like Yvonne Strahovski (The Handsmaid’s Tale), Ana de Armas (No Time to Die), Florence pugh (Black Widow) and Regé-Jean Page, protagonist of Bridgerton and one of the names that sound the most to be the new James Bond after the departure of Daniel Craig.

Nevertheless, IMDb # 1 was undisputed. The first position went to Elizabeth Olsen, who had her most successful year thanks to WandaVision, Disney + and Marvel series and that it became a phenomenon. Thus, it was consolidated as the most searched name of this year on the popular site.