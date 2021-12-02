I dream of making movies with Will Smith

Khaby lame, content creator of TikTok and Instagram, most famous in networks for his ingenious videos, revealed what would be one of his biggest dreams: to act in a movie with Will Smith, who has been his idol since he was little.

The young man with more than 120 million followers on TikTok and 60 million on Instagram who owes his popularity to his funny videos, was awarded the Angi Award, delivered by the National Association of Young Innovatorss (ANGI), revealed something that surprised all of his followers. What did you reveal at the award ceremony?

Despite his current great fame on social networks such as TikTok and Instagram, Khaby Lame said that he maintains a dream that will not stop until he achieves it. And it is that he revealed that since he was a child, he is great idol of actor Will Smith and dreams of making movies with him.

“I grew up with the Will Smith myth, watching ‘The Prince of Rap,'” recalled Khaby Lame, alluding to the television series that brought his idol to world fame. “My dream is obviously to enter the world of cinema, perhaps to make a movie with it,” he added.

Who is Khaby Lame and what did he do?

The tiktoker Khaby Lame He is one of the thousands of Italians of migrant origin who have not had an easy life. In thanking the award, he remembered everything he did until he was able to make a living from his work in the social networks.