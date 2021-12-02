Hugo Sánchez reveals ‘betrayal’ of managers when he directed El Tri

Hugo Sanchez He is one of the most important figures in Mexican soccer. As a player he became a benchmark for the countrymen who wanted to go to Europe by having a great time at Real Madrid and as a coach he led the UNAM Pumas to a Bicampeonato in the league, which earned him to go to direct the Mexican National Team, although he assures, that regrets this step in his career.

In an interview with Marca, the Pentapichichi revealed what of the only thing feel sorry in life is from having accepted the offer of lead in 2007 to three categories del Tri.

“I will regret all my life having signed the contract with the Mexican national team as technical director of three teams: the major, the pre-Olympic and the Pan-American. “

Sanchez assures that he was very excited to lead the Mexican team, so he accepted such an offer, however, noted that it was suicide, since executives who formed the dome of El Tri did not support him as he would have required to carry out his project adequately.

“Running three teams at the same time is suicide and sadly I was so excited that I had to lead the Mexican team that I accepted, since I felt that I had a group that would support me, but one thing is the group that supports you and something else is the outer group. That group are our dear executives“.

In fact, the Pentapichichi assures that the necessary support was not provided to him with the three selections to “burn him”.

“What the managers wanted was to burn me and they did it with the Pre-Olympic team, I am not a foreignerI’m not Argentine, I’m not Scottish, I’m not of another nationality as if to give me more support. I am Mexican and I have not been given the support to lead in a World Cup and that of course I will never forgive them. ”

Hugo’s career with the Mexican National Team

The Pentapichichi was presented as coach of Tri in November 2006, after Ricardo La Volpe resigned from office.

To theHe led the Senior National Team to a Gold Cup runner-up and to win third place in the Copa América, However, he did not have the same luck with the pre-olympic, since in the first phase of the tie the Mexican team was removed.

Faced with the “Olympic failure”, Hugo Sánchez was fired by the Mexican Soccer Federation on March 31, 2008.