Hugh Jackman’s shirtless selfie at sea where he’s much more Aquaman than Wolverine

Hugh jackman was put into the clutches of Wolverine for the first time in the year 2000 after seeing him with the rest of the mutants in ‘X-Men’. Moment in which his film career would skyrocket thanks to the superhero.

From this moment the Australian would incarnate the character for 17 years until he said goodbye to him forever with ‘Logan’ in 2017. But, although he has commented on many occasions that it is not in his plans to play Wolverine again, fans never lose hope.

During these years Hugh Jackman has moved away from his role as Wolverine with other projects such as ‘The Great Showman’ or we have also seen him focus on his singing career by touring with some of his shows.

But now the Australian has published a photo in the sea where he appears shirtless in the middle of the water in where it seems that instead of Wolverine is himself Aquaman, the DC superhero played by Jason Momoa on the big screen.

“I have smeared myself twice with 100 protection”, writes the actor in the photo that you can see in the video above.

