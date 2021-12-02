Hugh Jackman says goodbye with an emotional message from David Dalaithngu

Dalaithngu, an actor remembered by Crocodile Dundee and Australia, passed away at the age of 68.

Through social networks, the head of government of the state of South Australia announced the death of Dalaithngu, actor remembered for Crocodile Dundee and Australia, among other tapes.

The acclaimed actor of indigenous Australian descent is remembered for one of his country’s great artists. He died at 68, four years after lung cancer was found.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of an iconic artist, unique in a generation, who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen: David Dalaithngu AM,” wrote the Australian entity president, Steven Marshall.

Dalaithngu was from the Mandhalpingu clan and grew up in remote Arnhem Land in the Australian Northern Territory, which was no obstacle for him to be recognized nationally and internationally for his performances.

Following the success of his first film, Walkabout (1971), his career spanned five decades and included the film Charlie’s country, for which he won an award at the Cannes festival. But he was especially known for his role in the great 1986 comedy classic Crocodile Dundee, after which he received the Order of Australia and was placed on the Queen’s birthday honor roll.

“I join all Australians, and around the world, in mourning the loss of David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu. One of the great privileges of my life was working with David on the movie Australia. His contribution to the cinema is immeasurable. From his cheeky laugh, to that mischievous glint in his eyes and his effortless ease in front of the camera… his humanity is irreplaceable, “he commented. Hugh jackman in your post.

