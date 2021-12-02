Hugh Jackman asked Lee Daniels to develop a Wolverine movie

Can you imagine the director of Precious – 91% behind a Marvel mutant movie? Lee Daniels revealed that he came close to doing so, but did not fare as well when it came time to pitch his idea for the project. It is difficult to imagine, but he said so during an interview with Collider (via Indiewire) where he also described his experience. Lee Daniels has been in the entertainment industry for a while, but it wasn’t until he directed Precious which gained national and international recognition.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The director recently recalled that he received many calls from actors after the success of the film at the Oscars, where it won the statuettes for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as receiving nominations for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. Apparently, this list of actors interested in him included Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who contacted him at the time to ask him to present a Wolverine movie to Fox. In this way, the filmmaker ended up meeting with studio executives.

What follows is unfortunate as it did not happen exactly as Daniels or Jackman they probably would have guessed it would go to them at the meeting. The actor had his hope that the director was going to give Wolverine a new look, and we believe that what he assumed was correct, but according to the filmmaker that was the worst meeting he has ever been in and apparently not yet. manages to forget it.

Many actors called me. I remember after I did Precious, Hugh Jackman called and wanted me to do a Wolverine movie. And he sent me to the Fox studio, I guess that’s where they do them. And I had never done a studio movie before and it was a disaster and I literally stopped … Yeah, it was on Fox because then I stopped at Kentucky Fried Chicken and had a six-pack of wings. It was the worst meeting of my life. I don’t know how I expected to get Wolverine out of Precious, but I love him and he’s a friend to this day.

We recommend you: Chloé Zhao did such a good job with Eternals that even Marvel won’t believe her

Daniels He concluded that part of the interview by admitting that as soon as he realized that everything could be even worse, he preferred to do his best to leave the room. However, we believe that Jackman got the right idea when addressing the director of Precious with your offer for the new Wolverine adventure. Basically, the actor was following the direction other studios would take regarding their franchises and that’s respectable. To use Marvel’s example, the studio has hired “strangers” like Jon Watts and Chloé Zhao to direct some of its biggest projects.

Watts is currently working on Spider-man 3 having directed the two previous superhero movies while Zhao, came to Eternals – 58% with a better reputation after directing critically acclaimed independent feature films, but now that she swept the top categories at the Golden Globes and is a favorite candidate for multiple Oscar nominations, it’s even more interesting to know that the studio has one of its films ready for release in the final months of this year.

It would be interesting to know if there was something specific about Precious that Jackman was interested in or if his suggestion had more to do with the overall cinematic style of Daniels. And we would also love to hear what the idea was for Lee Daniels for the Marvel superhero film that would have ended up in the hands of Fox because at that time his rights still belonged to him. We will always be curious if the disaster referred to by the director had to do with his proposal or if it was rather a matter of some occurrences of the studio executives; after all, Daniels He came from making “small” films and working for a large company, which also focuses on sequels and connecting some stories with others, it is something he was not used to.

Continue reading: WandaVision: What do the two post-credits scenes mean for the MCU?