How to install an APK on an Android phone safely? STEP BY STEP

One of the advantages it offers Android versus iOS is the possibility of being able install apps regardless of whether these are obtained from a virtual store such as Google Play Store; just enough to have the APK and install it from the device.

Although it will always be the decision of each user of iInstall an APK, it must be borne in mind that this freedom also brings risks to the cybersecurity on the devices. Therefore, we will give you some steps so that you do not expose yourself to installing dangerous apps on your phone Android.

In which cases can an APK be installed?

One of the steps is to resort to the official virtual stores. Some apps games available in Google Play StoreOnce installed, they can ask the user for approval to download the rest of the video game content, which generally weighs more than 1GB of memory. It is normal for the most popular games to be installed this way.

Also in the case of an app that requests the download of data from third-party sources, such as one dedicated to being a repository of APK or third party stores. In that regard, Huawei’s apkmirror, uptodown, F-Droid, Aptoide, APKPure, and AppGallery can be trusted.

When not to install an APK

On the other hand, there is a greater risk if a step is taken in the installation of a app that it has been downloaded from an unknown source and for which we do not know who is behind it.

In this sense, many other repositories that offer services for free download, like the latest apk of a paid game, they can be a hook for install a malware. In this case, you should think about it carefully and avoid being carried away by the temptation to get something for free but that actually has a cost.

How to know if an APK is reliable?

As we have limited, it is necessary to know the origin of the APK we want to install. Either with an online search, you can find out the name of the publisher of the app on the Google Play Store or whatever repository to check if it is a recognized one.

Also avoid those pirated apps that are offered free or ‘cracked’. These can be a real risk to the cybersecurity of our devices. Thus, it is up to our decision to accept the application for the download of more data, install an APK of dubious origin and open the door to this disguised malware.

