how the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get along

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has become the center of attention, both from the press and from the fans of her famous parents, so many wonder if this has caused a certain rivalry with her brothers, that’s why we’re talking to you Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings relationship.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her brothers

There are several reasons why Shiloh causes a sensation among fans, from her sexual preferences, her lifestyle, the evolution of her style, her career in Hollywood, among other things.





That is why many fans have begun to wonder if this public attention has caused some rivalry between Shiloh and her brothers, and they have even wondered if there is favoritism between the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The good news is that although there may be differences between siblings as in any family, Angelina has stated on several occasions that her children stick together.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara

Shiloh and Zahara have several things in common that have united them from a very young age and that have made their relationship very close and loving.

Both were born in Africa, Shiloh in Namibia and Zahara in Ethiopia.

They are almost the same age, share the same taste for sports, especially soccer, and even have several friends in common, like Millie Bobby Brown.

How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt gets along with her siblings

Although it seems that Shiloh has more things in common with Zahara, and that is why he gets along better with her than with the rest of his siblings, it is not like that, because Angelina herself has declared that her children are very close and get along very well. each.

According to the news portals, Maddox is very protective of his mother and his brothers, whom he cares for like the older brother that he is.

And on the other hand, they all come together when one of them is in trouble or needs help, as happened when Shiloh and Zahara had to undergo surgery.

In an essay published by Time magazine, Angelina discussed this topic and how her children came together to care for their sisters:

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my older daughter and days ago I saw her younger sister go under the knife for hip surgery. I have seen my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter checked in with the nursing team just like her sister, and went with her often. I saw how all my boys left everything easily and put the welfare of their sisters first, and I felt great joy”.

How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids get along

Clearly off-camera, the Jolie-Pitt brothers take care of each other, and that there really isn’t a favorite for their parents. And is that although Shiloh could be the favorite of the paparazzi and the cameras, she remains with her feet on the ground and maintains a magnificent relationship with her brothers.