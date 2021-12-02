How Jennifer Lopez made Ben Affleck become a Hollywood hunk again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Gone was a sloppy and listless Ben affleck In recent years, he frowned more than he smiled and yelled at photographers to leave him alone. This Ben is relaxed and Elegant. Once again he’s the tough, handsome Hollywood heartthrob who won over audiences in the ’90s. This great comeback was achieved thanks to the help of his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez herself.

At the screening of his new movie, “The Last Duel”, at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on him because it was his first appearance with JLo on the red carpet since they resumed their romance after 17 years apart.

And when Ben got out of the car with JLo, very sexy in a signature dress Georges hobeika and huge Cartier diamonds, there was a kind of silence around the world. The way they laughed and touched and looked into each other’s eyes was magnetic.

Even Gwyneth paltrow, Ben’s ex, felt the need to comment on the images of the couple that were all the rage. “This is cute”the Oscar winner wrote.

And the magic between them continued a few days later in the Met Gala In New York. JLo showed herself on the red carpet in a sexy Ralph Lauren cowgirl outfit, but Ben was waiting for her with a elegant tuxedo black of the same signature. And to please the photographers, they shared a kiss with their masks on. Ben’s actions and body language say it all – he has lost his heart to JLo. He has never been happier.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival

Media attention is one of the main reasons he and JLo didn’t celebrate their 2003 wedding. A year later, Bennifer it no longer existed. Until February, when he wrote an email to Jen telling her how beautiful she looked while filming the movie “Shotgun Wedding” in the Dominican Republic in the midst of crisis with Alex Rodríguez.

In April the couple was already secretly at JLo’s mansion in Los Angeles and later confirmed their romance during a romantic getaway to a ski resort in Montana. In July, Ben patting Jennifer’s butt on a yacht in St Tropez on the French Riviera recreated a scene from the 2002 “Jenny from the Block” music video.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in New York (Photo: GC Images)

As reported by sources close to Ben and Jennifer for Us Weekly this week, The “Diva of the Bronx” seeks to protect her fortune at all costs and sign a prenup before taking the big step.

According to the aforementioned publication, the director wants to propose to his girlfriend, but she will not say yes until his fortune is protected. “He wants to solve this”the informant told the publication.

The source added that the 49-year-old Oscar winner is also consulting with his legal team: “Ben is not going to ask for anything that is not his, but he is not going to give up his rights to investments that they are likely to make together. “

“It is very good for them to be in love, but they both need to protect their considerable fortunes.. The sooner this is done, they can take the next step. Nobody doubts that they will be engaged in the near future “, added the informant to Us Weekly.

The Latin star is madly in love with Ben, but she and the actor are waiting until their lawyers finalize a prenup before taking the next step, and it hasn’t been easy. “It is a complicated process and it is proving a bit stressful. The bottom line is that Jennifer is worth more than Ben, so it is obvious that she wants to protect her finances and investments. “said the source.

The 52-year-old singer’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 400 million, while Affleck’s is USD 150 million.

While they reach an agreement on the matter of the prenup, the couple are already preparing their move togetheras they were recently spotted visiting mansions for sale in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a yacht while on vacation in the south of France (The Grosby Group)

The couple’s friends say they are serious about getting married. “They go to couples therapy “said a source to the magazine You. “They want to avoid the traps that plagued them before. Your therapy sessions are based on solutions, not heavy or intense discussions“.

Another source said Jen is determined to make sure her relationship with Ben doesn’t fail again.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, JLo said that he is having the best time. “I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing, I love where I am. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love inspires me“.

According to reports, the couple- nicknamed Bennifer- she is considering working together again, but will be very selective about the project after her much-ridiculed 2003 film “Gigli”.

“They are inseparable right now,” said one insider. “If they don’t shoot a movie together, they want to take turns working to be close. “. Hollywood studios are reportedly eager for the bride and groom to return to the big screen.

“They want to make a movie like the modern Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. But they will only do so if they are convinced by the script. They definitely don’t want another ‘Gigli’, that movie was a big shame, “added sources to the publication.

Ben Affleck at the premiere of “The Last Duel” (Photo by Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

Most importantly, Ben seems to have said goodbye to the alcohol demons that have plagued him for so long and were, in his own words, the reason why his marriage to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, failed.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he told the New York Times last year. “Shame is toxic, it is living in a horrible feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing. It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over failure, relapse, and punish myself. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve done things that I regret. But you have to get up, learn from it and try to move on“.

And moving on is exactly what he’s doing now, with a woman who seems to have made the dark days in his life disappear. JLo even put together a whole structure for him: no alcohol, good nutrition, and plenty of exercise.

