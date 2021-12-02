How Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Became a Hollywood Actor

The journey of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a true story from poverty to riches.

He was completely broke after failing to make it big in the NFL, before becoming a WWE star.

Today he is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and runs a successful production company.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had an incredible streak in recent years, making him one of the most profitable stars of all time.

The hits of franchises like “Fast and Furious” and “Jumanji” are just the latest hits that have made him one of the most recognized and highest paid Hollywood actors.

And that will only continue his foray into the world of superheroes with his next project “Black Adam” from DC Comics; and teaming up with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the highly anticipated Netflix action movie “Red Notice.”

Although its most recent premiere is Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”, which hit theaters and its streaming platform Disney Plus this July 30.

None of these successes happened overnight. Let’s take a look at the career of “The Rock,” from his failure in football, his triumphs in the WWW and his current movie stardom.

Dwayne Johnson was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California

YouTube screengrab

Source: Biography

Fighting is in Johnson’s blood

YouTube screengrab

His father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, was one of the first African American tag team champions; and his grandfather Peter Maivia was one of the first Samoan wrestlers.

Source: Youtube.

Johnson did not go straight to wrestling. His first sport was football.

After being a star in high school, he played in college for the Miami Hurricanes.

During his studies, Johnson started just one game, but played 39 and had 77 tackles. He was part of the team that won the National Championship in 1991.

The University of Miami was also where he met his first wife, Dany García

The two parted ways after 10 years, but they have stuck together.

“Since our divorce, we’ve gotten pretty good working together and we’re also raising our beautiful 11-year-old daughter, Simone,” Johnson said.

Source: Huffington Post

If it weren’t for the serious shoulder and back injuries, Johnson might have played in the NFL

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Instead, he ended up playing in the Canadian Soccer League, earning just $ 250 a week. In the end, he was fired.

“The dreams I had were frustrated,” he later recalled. “There is no more football. My relationship broke up. That was my worst moment ”.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

This 2011 tweet from Johnson, reminiscent of his life in the mid-1990s, sums it up:

“In 1995 I had seven dollars in my pocket and I knew two things: I was broke and one day I would be bankrupt,” he wrote.

Johnson entered the family wrestling business

He made his television debut on the 1996 Survivor Series. His wrestling name was originally “Rocky Maivia,” which combined the names of his father and grandfather.

Source: Youtube.

Johnson, the first third-generation wrestler in WWE history, is considered by many to be one of the best in the ring.

Source: WWE, Bleacher Report

During his years in WWE, Johnson was known for moves like “The People’s Elbow” and “The Rock Bottom.”

WWE via YouTube screengrab

He was also admired for his talent for giving interviews and cheering on crowds.

Johnson demonstrated his prowess in the ring by winning the WWE heavyweight title six times and securing the tag team title five times.

Eugene Gologursky / WireImage

Source: Biography

His popularity as a wrestler put Johnson on the Hollywood radar

This included receiving a call from New York from the production of “Saturday Night Live.”

After being asked to host, Johnson said, “I fell out of the chair.”

Source: YouTube, YouTube

The wrestler’s season on “SNL” was a success with the audience

NBC via Yahoo screengrab

Most importantly, it showed Hollywood that Johnson wasn’t just another fighter, he could actually act.

Source: Youtube.

Johnson made his film debut in 2001 in “The Mummy Returns,” playing the villain.

He reprized the role in “The Scorpion King” (2002) for which he earned $ 5.5 million, the most any actor has ever won for his first leading role.

Source: MTV

Despite the huge paycheck, it wasn’t until “Treasure of the Amazon” (2003) that people began to see him as a legitimate action hero.

“‘The Rock’ has a gift for action and comedy,” wrote Rolling Stone. “He is a true movie star.”

Source: Rolling stone

When Johnson’s film career began to take off, he removed “The Rock” from his name.

REUTERS / Eric Gaillard

“‘The Rock’ was a name, a character that I created on television,” he said. “When I transitioned to the movies, I knew that eventually they were going to bill as my first name.”

Source: Los Angeles Times

He showed his acting rank in family films such as “Training Dad” (2007) and comedies such as “Replacement Policemen” (2010)

“I felt like there were bigger and better opportunities,” Johnson said.

“I also felt there was franchise potential, hopefully multiple franchises across all genres, whether it be drama or comedy or action comedy,” he added.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Johnson finally took a step forward when he appeared in the fifth installment of the popular “Fast and Furious” series, “Fast and Furious: 5in Control” (2011), alongside Vin Diesel.

“I’ve known Vin for a long time and we’ve always talked about doing something together,” Johnson said. “It felt like the right opportunity to create a formidable adversary for him.”

Source: Screen rant

“Fast and Furious: 5in Control” made $ 676 million worldwide

Johnson appeared in the 2013 sequel “Fast & Furious 6” and 2015 “Fast & Furious 7,” which grossed a staggering $ 1.5 billion worldwide.

Source: Box Office Mojo

Throughout Johnson’s career, the only thing that separates him from many is his work ethic.

The actor accumulated “between 5.5 and 6.8 kilograms of muscle” for “Blood, sweat and glory” of 2013.

Between him and his co-star Mark Wahlberg, the actors ate 17 meals a day.

Source: Yahoo!

In an interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine, Johnson said his diet contained seven meals a day, four of which consisted of cod.

REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Source: Muscle and Fitness

Although the actor’s career was going well, he has returned to the ring for events like Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble over the years.

“I’m back, not because of money, not because I like to travel, but because I love the business,” he said.

Source: Huffington Post

In 2015 he showed that his acting talent had the capacity to stay

He starred in hits like “Terremoto: la falla de San Andrés” and “A spy and a half”, this specifically with Kevin Hart.

Source: Box Office Mojo

He then worked with Disney on the hit “Moana,” in which he played the demigod Maui.

It was another box office sensation.

Johnson also jumped on television

On the HBO series “Ballers,” he plays a former professional football player turned financial manager and tries to persuade current stars to hire him.

The series, on which Johnson was also a producer, ran for five seasons.

In 2017, Johnson participated in “Fast and Furious 8”

It was another hit, with more than $ 1 billion in worldwide box office earnings.

Source: Box Office Mojo

But it marked the last time Johnson and Vin Diesel shared the screen together.

Universal

The friction between the two on set allegedly led to the separation.

Source: Page Six

Johnson teamed up with Jason Statham for the 2019 spin-off “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.”

The probability that he will return to the saga is minimal. He recently said, “I wish you the best of luck.”

Source: Insider

Johnson has many other film sagas in which he participates

His involvement in the relaunch of the “Jumanji” franchise with “Jumanji: Into the Jungle” (2017) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019) proved that even the hits of decades ago can be profitable with their name attached.

Now he’ll become a big screen superhero

Warner Bros./DC

He recently finished filming the long-awaited “Black Adam.”

Johnson wrote in an Instagram post in July that conditioning and dieting to play the DC Comics superhero was “the hardest thing in my career.”

Johnson is also succeeding as a producer

With Seven Bucks Productions, which he co-founded with Dany Garcia, he has been behind everything from NBC’s “The Titan Games” to the independent hit “Luchando con mi familia” (2019), which featured an outstanding performance by Florence Pugh.

He is also the producer behind the NBC series “Young Rock,” which premiered in 2021.

It is based on his life and was renewed for a second season.

Source: Deadline

Johnson topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors in 2018 and 2019

REUTERS / Yves Herman

He received $ 89.4 million and $ 87.5 million, respectively.

Source: Business Insider

Johnson has also become an entrepreneur with his own energy drink, ZOA

She is one of the latest celebrities to launch her own brand of liquor with Teremana Tequila.

With all this success and popularity, some think he would make a great president

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

“It would be an honor for me,” he said when asked.

Source: Insider

His most recent film premiere is Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”

It also stars Emily Blunt. It is now available in theaters and on Disney Plus.

In November, Johnson will star opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the Netflix action thriller “Red Notice.”

Netflix

