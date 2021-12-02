Health and fitness gift ideas for those who love to exercise

When you need the motivation to sweat, challenge your body, or stick to a healthy meal plan, your fitness-minded friend is your cheerleader. Always there to support you, give you a lively talk, or just stand by your side as you fight through a plank, you couldn’t do it without them. Show them how much you value them with these fitness and health gifts that enhance their workouts.

From super cool underwater workouts to must-haves for your home gym, our fitness gift picks are top-rated, professionally vetted, and sure to get you going.

Gifts for those who love to exercise

Ankle weights set

MX $ 859 / USD $ 24.99

Your friend not only likes to meet his fitness goals, but he also tracks his progress with data. These first-of-its-kind ankle weights are jaw-dropping as they feature built-in sensors to measure turning speed and acceleration with each movement, a scoring system, a summary of calories burned, and exercise accuracy as well.

Mueller Austria Juicer

MX $ 2,531 / USD $ 59.97

You and your friend enjoy stopping by a local cafe for juice, but this isn’t always easy on the budget. Help them save a little money and still get the nutritious flavor they need and love with this juicer that can cut through celery and veggies just as well as any fruit.

YETI Rambler bottle

MX $ 1,590 / USD $ 75.56

Staying hydrated is not only crucial for workouts, but also for daily life and vitality. Our pick for the best water bottle of 2021 came out on top thanks to its durability, fantastic cap, and stellar thermoregulation.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL

MX $ 3,483 / USD $ 175

Once you start cooking with an air fryer, you don’t come back! Give your loved one the gift of ease in meeting their dietary needs with less oil. This highly rated option from Cosori is oversized to fit many veggies.

Everlast jump rope

MX $ 490 / USD $ 28.58

Do you have only 10 free minutes to exercise? Try a jump rope. This simple and highly effective workout can burn more than 10 calories per minute, while strengthening your legs and your butt or burning. A simple 10-minute workout can help you burn a potential 100 calories in a single session, and that really helps if you do it on a regular basis.

Reebok brand Step platform

MX $ 3,095 / USD $ 68.98

Aerobic step platforms are a well-known tool that can help you get an intense cardio workout. With one of these, you can practice movements that will improve your coordination, agility, and endurance. Higher height can further increase the challenges of your training.

Kettlebell

MX $ 1,190 / USD $ 32.99

We have touted the benefits of weight training countless times. Kettlebell or kettlebell exercises in particular are a great way to get your heart rate up and burn calories fast. A study from the American Council on Exercise found that this can burn up to 20 calories per minute. They can even help improve your motor skills and balance.

Whirly Board Spinning Balance Board

MX $ 3,999 / USD $ 149

MX $ 2,495 / USD $ 169

If your friend doesn’t have a lot of space but wants to sweat a lot at home, this TRX suspension training kit can be a great solution. They can easily work their entire body without building a full gym.

Everlast Training Gloves

MX $ 899 / USD $ 44.95

Sometimes, for example, every week of the last two years of the pandemic, you just feel the urge to hit something. Your fitness best friend feels the same way. If they have a punching bag at home, they need gloves that allow them to cross, hook, jab, and reduce their stress. These lightweight gloves are a great, affordable deal. They wick away moisture, so your friend’s paws won’t feel sticky.

Hyperice Hypersphere Mini

MX $ 1,227 / USD $ 39.99

Since you only have one body, it is vital to protect and nourish it, which is why a vibrating massage ball like this is so important. Send this message to your best friend who is obsessed with bootcamp class and encourage them to use this ball before a workout to help prepare the muscles and soft tissues around the joints. Then they can drag it back after a workout for additional recovery.

Best General Air Fryer: Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

USD $ 149 / MX $ 2,134

If you want to pay less for an air fryer, Ninja has a great reputation for providing well-made and durable products, including its blenders, and this air fryer is no different. Right out of the box, we appreciate its sturdy, solid feel, as well as the sleek black finish that makes it look like it’s right out of a professional kitchen. It was our pick as the best fryer of 2021.

Apple AirPods Pro

USD $ 176 / MX $ 5,999

Give them these highly rated Bluetooth headphones, and you will be their favorite. Apple’s AirPods Pro are a great way to tune out distractions when it’s time to focus on your workout. These compact and true wireless headphones come with active noise cancellation technology, plus they’re sweat and water resistant, so there’s no need to worry when you’re at the gym.

Honor Band 5

USD $ 39.99 / MX $ 876

This smart band will make a great Christmas gift for anyone who loves to exercise. In addition to tracking heart rate and other activity levels, this fitness tracker is also compatible with iOS and Android. Don’t forget the built-in GPS, so they can go for a run without worrying about getting lost on the trail or on city streets.

