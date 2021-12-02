He thought he was funny and got banned from Forza Horizon 5 for 8,000 years

Forza Horizon 5 It is the game that it is impossible not to talk about. Not only is it a racing proposal that mixes simulation and arcade elements, but it also offers a vast open world that resulted from mixing various real-world locations from Mexico.

The game also features creation modes for users to unleash their imaginations. Nevertheless; there are always players whose creativity and humor fall into the terrain of the uncomfortable and therefore cause measures are taken.

It is the case of a user of Forza Horizon 5 who personalized a vehicle by decorating it with the motifs of KFC, only that he replaced the face of Colonel Sanders with that of the North Korean leader Kim-jong-un. In addition, the hashtag was incorporated into the decoration #SendNukes, as well as an altered version of the Pirelli logo to read Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

According to a Reddit user, the person responsible for this occurrence is a friend of his who received as a sanction a ban that will be in effect until December 31, 9999. In other words, you will not be able to play Forza Horizon 5 online during something close to 8,000 years.

“Your gamertag has been banned of this feature. For more information about Xbox Networking terms and services, visit ForzaMotorsport.net “, it reads in the message that the sanctioned player received.

The Reddit user who shared the event said that the punishment did not come via Playground Games, developer of Forza Horizon 5, but of Turn 10 Studios, responsible for the saga Forza Motorsport.

This case serves as a reminder that the politics It is a sensitive issue within the video game industry, so what for many users could be scathing and funny, for those who monitor compliance with terms and conditions is causal ban.