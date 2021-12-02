Guillermo del Toro is still thinking about preparing his version of In the Mountains of Madness

Being a project that has given Guillermo del Toro so many problems, the director wanted to continue working with another approach

In the world of film directors there is a great variety of tastes with respect to their trajectories. No matter where you look, there are always some directors who tend to attract more attention than others Or, at least, they give more to talk about due to their daring with some tapes. Today we have the pleasure of treating a director who tends to attract a lot of public attention for his way of treating fantasy.

Many met this director thanks to his adaptation of Hellboy, but it has managed to differentiate itself very well from all this and generate a large number of works of very good quality. We are talking about Guillermo del Toro, who does not stop having ideas to bring us new movies, even if those ideas have been with him for a long time.

If we analyze his trajectory well, Guillermo del Toro has had several movie ideas that have not come to light, despite having great support from fans. One of them, perhaps the most striking for the readers of this website, was the one that involved Justice League Dark. There is no doubt that a film by this group made by Guillermo del Toro was going to give people talking, but it never came to light.

Adaptation of the play In the Mountains of Madness by HP Lovecraft by Guillermo del Toro

For the day of today we come to try another tape that she has been on the same path, although it seems that the director wants to continue to talk to her. It is about Guillermo del Toro’s idea of adapt a classic work by HP Lovecraft. It was in 2006 when the director began to develop a film that adapted the work of In the mountains of madness, but this project never saw the light.

There was a moment of a lot of optimism 10 years ago when James Cameron and Tom Hanks came to consider participating in this project. The only problem was that Guillermo del Toro was looking for an R rating for the film, while the study of Universal commented that either a PG-13 rating was maintained or the film was not made, which led to it being put aside again.

After so long it seems that the director wanted to make it clear that he is still in his mind put in this tape on the story of Lovecraft. The first thing he commented on The Kingscast podcast is that he still has the project in mind, although if I had to do it now, I would give it a focus and a stranger direction.

The thing about this film is that the script I co-wrote fifteen years ago is not the one I would do now. Not just to cut it down, but because at the time I was trying to do something that would require a lot of deployment from the studio. I do not think I have to look for that more, being able to go to a more steric, strange or small version. I feel like going in a weirder direction, even if some things stay in the dark. I know that in the end we will have something very intriguing, strange and unsettling for me. I get calls every six months from Don Murphy asking about it, answering whenever I need time to rewrite it.

Up to here they come the confessions of Guillermo del Toro about his desire to be able to make this tape. The truth is that it would be a feat that many would enjoy, but it will take a while to bring us this new vision that tells us. What do you think? Should you make this change in orientation or would it be worth taking what you already have?