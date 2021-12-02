Grandma ‘steals plans’ of Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, by Juan Manuel Freire

Former ‘Classy Girls’ Charlene plays Kate Winslet’s mother on HBO’s breakout series ‘Mare of Easttown’

In recent years it has become a persistent and appreciable presence in ‘prestigious’ series such as ‘Watchmen’

Interviewed in 2018 on the podcast ‘I think you’re interesting’, Jean Smart He admitted that, after a certain age, actresses did not have it too easy to find good roles in Hollywood: “For whatever reason,” he said, “the things we like in a man come with age, and the things we like in a man. we like them in women are associated with youth. That is reflected in our entertainment. “

However, she has not had such a difficult time finding those papers. And in recent years, in particular, it has become a constant presence in the ‘prestigious’ series. The famed series creator Noah hawley signed her for ‘Fargo’ as a crime boss in the Midwest and, not long after, asked her to be a private mutant therapist in ‘Legion’. Without leaving the fantastic, Smart became in 2019 the main hook of ‘Watchmen’: indelible his FBI agent (formerly Silk Specter II) Laurie Blake and those jokes directed to Mars.

The actress now dazzles in ‘Mare of Easttown’ as the nosy mother of the police detective played by Kate Winslet

On the verge of becoming HBO’s veteran queen, Smart now dazzles in ‘Mare of Easttown’ as the nosy mother (who isn’t?) of the police detective played by Kate Winslet. And from May 13 (hopefully soon in these latitudes) he will have a series as the protagonist on HBO Max: the comedy ‘Hacks’, in which she plays a veteran Las Vegas comedian who relies on the jokes of a 20-year-old (Hannah Einbinder) to revive her career.

Never do the same thing twice

Born in Seattle, Washington, in 1951, Smart lavished herself on the stage before being tempted by the screens. Between 1986 and 1991 he fell in love as one of those ‘Classy girls’ in charge of an interior design firm in Atlanta: naive manager Charlene Frazier. During the filming of this ‘sitcom’ she met her husband for more than 30 years, also actor Richard Gilliland, who died in March at the age of 71. This coming summer they were to shoot a film together under the command of Tate Taylor, the director of ‘Maids and Ladies’.

During the filming of the ‘sitcom’ ‘Classy Girls’ she met her husband for more than 30 years, the actor Richard Gilliland, who died in March at the age of 71

To the surprise of all but herself, Smart left ‘Classy Girls’ after five years because she was getting tired of the routine and wanted to be able to change characters more often, just as she did in her busiest theatrical days. The first role she took on couldn’t have been more different from good girl Charlene: a true serial killer, Aileen Wuornos, in the TV movie ‘Victim or Executioner’. Never do the same thing twice: that was the pact she made with herself.

His desire to surprise, as well as his permanent ability to endow his characters with intelligence and humanity, have resulted in beloved compositions, especially for television. The Tony or the Oscar resist him, but he has received several Emmys: two for his role as the desired Lana Gardner in ‘Frasier’ and a third for the narcissistic Regina Newly of ‘Samantha what?’. Some of us believe that he should have taken him for his role in ’24’, the first lady who saved the United States. Smart for president.