Google Maps: this is what the stadium where Adam Sandler filmed Anger management looks like | Social networks

A series of photographs taken with Google Maps cameras have surprised thousands of netizens, since these images showed what the stadium looks like and where it is located, which was shown in the movie Anger management, a romantic comedy that starred Jack Nicholson, Adam Sandler, Marisa Tomei, and Woody Harrelson.

Anger Management is a film that was released in 2003 and tells the story of Dave Buznik, a designer of clothing for animals, who after having an altercation on an airplane must undergo anger control therapy and will go to doctor Buddy Rydell, an eccentric doctor who will help you overcome your fears.

The comedy was so popular that it managed to catapult the actor to fame Adam Sandler, who since that date has been part of countless movies. One of the most fervent fans of the American comedian used Google Maps to locate the location where one of the most remembered scenes in this story was filmed and managed to find it with the virtual browser.

As you can see in the images captured by Google Maps, the famous stadium where Dave Buznik declares his girlfriend Linda really exists and is the famous Yankee Stadium, which is located in The Bronx, in New York. USA.

To the surprise of thousands of netizens, this imposing place has a capacity for 47,309 spectators and was the perfect place for the final scene of this comedy. If you want to see what this New York stadium currently looks like, do not hesitate to review the photographs captured with Google Maps, which we leave at the top of this publication.