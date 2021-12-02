Google launches new widgets on Android, automatic restoration of permissions, use the mobile as a car key and more news

Google has not wanted to miss this Christmas season to give us new functions for our Android devices, and for this the company announced all the news that from this week and during these holidays will begin to reach our phones and cars through the Play Store.

Google has prepared new special functions for us this Christmas and others Very important news in security, personalization and for Android Auto. Next we will see each one of these new Android functions one by one:

New Tips for Family Announcements

We started with the familiar announcements that came to our devices last summer. This feature that helps our family to be up to date with their schedules will now begin to show new suggestions with new activities like watering a tree, a family movie night or volunteering to support a local cause.

New widgets in Google Photos, Play Books and YouTube Music

With the arrival of Android 12, Google began to redesign and add new widgets in its applications, and during this month of December the following widgets will arrive on your Android:

Google Play Books: A new widget will put our entire library at our fingertips and allow us to track the progress of audiobooks.

Youtube music: A new widget will give us access to the playback controls and the recently played songs.

Google Photos: from next week the new one will arrive people and pets widget so we can see your favorite faces and pets on the home screen. This widgets will allow us to select a frame.

More memories on Google Photos

To relive our festive memories Google Photos will begin to show and organize memories for festivities and celebrations, such as birthdays, graduations or holiday parties such as Halloween, New Years, etc … Google Photos will allow us to edit the name of a holiday in case the name has been automatically wrong or even delete said memory.

Automatic reset of permissions

Last September Google announced that the automatic reset of permissions Android 11 would reach old mobiles. Well, it will do so from next month through Google Play Services and for any device with Android 6.0 or higher. Therefore, in a few weeks you will see a new notification that informs you that Google Play Protect has revoked the permissions to those applications and games that you have not used for a long time.

New combinations of Emoji Kitchen

From today on Gboard Beta And in the coming weeks for everyone, the Google keyboard will release new combinations of emojis so you can create your own stickers. According to Google there are thousands of new additions, and the clue they give us is that now we can share our favorite Emoji wrapped in a 🎁 or enjoy a new collection of combinations with the dog emoji 🐶.

What’s new in Android Auto and Android in the car

Android Auto It also receives a good portion of news that will arrive during these weeks to compatible cars:

You can configure Android Auto to start automatically when you connect the mobile to the car.

New options smart answer They will allow you to respond to messages quickly and easily.

Android Auto will add a new always-on play icon so we can listen to our favorite music with just one touch. You can use your voice to search for music faster in your multimedia applications. When you touch the new search icon, you will only have to say your favorite artist or song to start playback.

The Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 become the key to your BMW

Finally, last May Google announced that Android would integrate our car key into our mobile by the end of 2021 and that is the case from today if you have a Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S21 and a compatible BMW. Its users can now install a digital car key on their mobile so that the vehicle opens when it detects that the mobile is a few inches from the car.

More information | Google

