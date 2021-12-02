Girl asks ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for help and he answers her in 4 minutes

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is the holder of a great fortune, just because of his fight with Caleb Plant it is estimated that he pocketed 140 million dollars, and something that makes him special is that he does not hesitate to share it with those who need it most.

An example of this was the speed with which he answered the message of a girl named Karla Vanesa Martínez, who shared a video asking for the support of the Mexican boxer.

On November 30 at 2:50 pm, the Twitter user @LalosBoxing shared a video of Karla, 15, with the message: “Let’s race, let’s help this message reach ‘Canelo’.”

In the recording, the teenager mentions “My name is Karla Vanesa Martínez Cruz, I am 15 years old. In 2019 I was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. I have taken 26 chemotherapies and I would like this video to reach ‘Canelo’ Álvarez to ask for his help, since I require lung surgery as soon as possible, because the tumor I have grows five centimeters per month and right now it is too big ”.

Martínez Cruz explained that the surgical intervention he needs is very expensive: “to remove that lung they also need to remove my right and the surgery has a cost of $ 300,000 pesos, an amount that we cannot collect in such a short time.”

Finally, on the verge of tears, the minor commented: “Please, I need your help, as I had said before. I want to live! I want to fulfill my dreams. The goals that, at my young age, I have not been able to achieve and I would like to achieve them by coming out of this disease ”.

It only took four minutes for the video to reach Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, because at 2:54 pm he replied: “A phone number!”

In mid-November, the Mexican boxer donated one million pesos to the Asociación Campeones de la Vida NR AC, better known as Red Nose, which is dedicated to helping children suffering from some type of cancer.

And it seems that this altruistic spirit has already passed on to his coach Eddy Reynoso, because on November 27 he published on his Twitter account: “with all due respect and without the desire to be a protagonist, much less presumptuous, for every goal he scores. my Atlas against Rayados, I will donate 1 million pesos for medicines for children with cancer problems ”.

Although the message was controversial for conditioning his support with a soccer match, he did donate the money, since the game was 1-1, a sufficient score for the rojinegros to qualify for the semifinals of the Mexican soccer league.

So the next day he wrote: “what is promised is debt and I do not want debt, it goes a million pesos for our little champions, I decided to make the donation for our Red Nose friends, who are always on the corner of them.”

