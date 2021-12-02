Gillian Anderson and Robert Duvall join Netflix’s ‘the Pale Blue Eye’

The streaming platform continues in its trend of creating productions (of all kinds) with the most stars among its cast. Yes Red alert brought together three industry heavyweights as Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, next December 24 we will be able to see Don’t look up, the satire on the end of the world that brings together figures of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet. Now, the company is starting to cast big names in its upcoming gothic horror thriller, The Pale blue eye.

From the tape we already knew that Christian Bale was the protagonist and that the actor of the Harry Potter universe, Harry Melling will play a young version of the writer Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye focuses on the investigation to solve a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy West point, in 1830. Counting Lucy Boyton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson in its cast, now three big names seem to have been incorporated: Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, and Timothy Spall.

Anderson is the winner of two Emmy Awards, the latest for her role as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown. The career of his partner Duvall, also speaks for itself being an actor with an impeccable career, Oscar winner and nominated six other times. Finally, Spall is a luxury secondary and a classic of English cinema, which has been nominated up to 5 times for BAFTAs.

Scott cooper he is currently directing the tape. The director has already worked with Bale twice; The law of the strongest and Hostile. He also provided Jeff Bridges with his only Oscar directing it in Wild Heart. This production is based on the eponymous novel by Louis Bayard and has been adapted by Cooper himself, Netflix being the first to seize the rights to film exploitation. Cross Creek Pictures produces the story with Cooper, John Lesher and Tyler Thompson Creek Pictures is responsible for other successful projects of the company such as The Chicago 7 trial.