Gignac, far from the top-10 of the best scorers in Mexico

We review the greatest network-breakers in the history of Mexican soccer and how many are missing for the French to enter that list

André-Pierre Gignac already accumulates 154 goals with Tigers. The French striker increased his legend as the top scorer of the felines in the Apertura 2021 despite his little activity due to various issues; However, the Gaul is far from even entering the top-10 of the top scorers of the MX League.

Gignac scored his 150th goal in Mexico for the Tigres against Cruz Azul. Imago7

Gignac He already has 154 goals and has slipped to 22nd place in the history of the best net breakers in the history of Mexico. With the last annotations before Blue Cross, Chivas and Saints In the Liguilla, he surpassed Benjamín Galindo, as the ‘Maestro’ made 150 entries in his time as an active player in clubs such as Guadalajara, La Máquina Cementera, Tampico Madero and Santos.

Despite its good numbers and great brands with Tigers, Gignac is very far from top-10, same that has Sergio Lira in the tenth position with 191 annotations, same that obtained from 1978 to 1996 with clubs like Tampico Madero, Atlante, Oaxtepec, Tigres and Puebla.

Similarly, he is more than 100 goals from the top-3, where Jared borgetti occupies this position with 252 goals, Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image is second with 294 goals and Evanilado Castro ‘Cabinho’ It is the first place in history with 312 points.

‘Cabinho’ stood out in his passage through Mexico in various teams and went with Cougars and Atlante where he did his best numbers. With the felines he scored 151 goals, with the Iron Colts 108, he scored 44 with León and nine with Tigers.

That is how Gignac little by little it sneaks into the history of Mexican football. His next “victim” is Luis Gabriel Rey, who accumulated 156 annotations, as did Luis García. In this tournament he already beat another scorer, Omar Bravo (151).