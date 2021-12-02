Gignac and Thauvin garner attention in French newspapers; L´Equipe highlights that they were decisive

The newspaper L´Equipe joined other French media that highlighted the decisive weight that the Gauls Florian Tauvin and André-Pierre Gignac had in the victory of Tigres over León

The performance of the French Florian Tauvin and André-Pierre Gignac in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2021 Apertura Tournament between Tigres and León, was highlighted by the French press because they were relevant elements in helping the felines to win by 2 -1 “Thauvin and Gignac decisive with the Tigres de México. Both decisive at the end of the match, Florian Thauvin and André-Pierre Gignac helped the Tigres de Monterrey win their first leg of the Apertura tournament semifinals of the Mexican championship against León on Wednesday night (2-1) ”, published the newspaper L’Equipe.

The French press highlighted the performance of Gignac and Thauvin Screenshot

The foregoing was published after Thauvin scored the goal at 89 minutes that at that moment gives the felines a tie in the match played at the University Stadium, which opened the way for them to achieve the comeback and take the victory, while Gignac it was relevant in the attack of the New Leonese team.

Another of the newspapers that highlighted the performance of the French players was Cnews.fr, who posted on his website “Florian Thauvin and André-Pierre Gignac made a name for themselves in Mexico. The two French allowed their team, the Monterrey Tigres, to overthrow León (2-1) and achieve a beautiful victory on Wednesday night in the first leg of the semifinals of the Mexican league tournament ”.

“Mexico: Thauvin’s scorer, Gignac’s passer … The decisive Frenchman in the amazing success of the Tigres. The Monterrey club beat León on the tightrope (2-1), Wednesday night in the first leg of the semifinals of the Mexican championship tournament.

“The 2018 world champion (Thauvin) was decisive on Wednesday night in the triumph of the Tigres over León (2-1), in the semifinals of the Mexican championship tournament. Entered in the 65th minute, Thauvin tied at 89 with a magnificent acrobatic recovery from the left, in a deafening atmosphere. Florian Thauvin and André-Pierre Gignac played a key role in the 2-1 victory, “he said. 20minutes.fr.

One more of the newspapers that highlighted what was done by the French players was Laprovence.com, which on his website stated “after starting on the bench, former Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, who came into play at 65, did his thing by equalizing at 90. His teammate André-Pierre Gignac, idol of the Tigres, where he already won the inaugural tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017, he offered an assist to Paraguayan forward Carlos González, who scored the winning goal in 95 ”.