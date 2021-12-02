Ghostbusters sequel with Chris Pratt could be confirmed thanks to a post-credits scene

For nostalgic and new generations, the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife this year was a way to review the iconic history of the Ghostbusters. It is that with the interpretations of younger actors who knew how to capture the spirit of the films of years ago, new viewers were reached who became true fans of the saga. And to their joy, a new sequel could come very soon.

It is a production starring none other than Chris Pratt and Channing Tatum, which was canceled some time ago and could be resumed very soon thanks to the post-credits scene of the last film directed by Jason reitman. It is that that fragment of the tape leaves the door open to retake the franchise and be able to develop characters that are not strictly linked to the original group.

Spoiler alert! The latest release features the participations of Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, who play the daughter and grandchildren of one of the recently deceased members of the Ghostbusters. Is about Egon Spengler, character played by Harold Ramis. But that’s not all, because the protagonists of the first film also have their appearance: Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson.

It is true that a new sequel that does not include them, can be a real failure. So it happened with Ghostbusters, the film directed by Paul feig which had its premiere in 2016 and that he rethought history with women as protagonists. However, rumors indicate that Ivan reitman It was linked to a male production that would have Chris Pratt and Channing Tatum as the true attraction of the film.

The closure of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with one of the characters trying to reactivate the business, it could be the key to a new team retakes the franchise and give you new faces. Nothing is confirmed at the moment, however, the idea that Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace continue the legacy of the hand of Carrie Coon sounds just as entertaining and promising.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.