In recent years, PC gamers have become accustomed to receiving free games on the Epic Games Store, and from time to time in the stores of other major companies such as Ubisoft. But as you know, since Prime Gaming is included with Amazon, its users receive free games and other games every month. perks for games like GTA Online, Red Dead Online and many others. So now, starting the month of December, these are the 9 free games with Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming is upping the ante for free games as as we could see last month, and as they have shown us again in this month of December. So without further ado, we are going to leave you with the 9 free games with Prime Gaming, of which three of them have monopolized the covers.

Get these 9 free games with Prime Gaming

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

Journey to the Savage Planet

Frostpunk

Football Manager 2021

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

We remind you that these free Prime Gaming games can be downloaded during this month of December, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime account. We add that you can also enjoy a 30-day free trial if you are new users, so you can also download and try any of these 9 games.