George Clooney and the 60-year crisis

Although most of us would say George Clooney only gets better with age, at least one person disagrees: the actor himself. In a revealing new interview, Clooney, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, opened up about aging and the crisis it has brought him.

“Turning 60 is a pain in the ass. But it’s better than being dead.”the director of The Tender Bar told the Sunday Times this week. To celebrate the milestone, he and his wife Amal, 43, held an intimate and “emotional” party with friends in California, shedding new light on their future.

“I told Amal, ‘Knock on wood, I’m healthy,'” continued Clooney, father of twins Ella and Alexander, 4. “I still play basketball with the younger gang. I feel good. But in 20 years I will be 80, and 80 is a real number.” However, the actor and director is not overly concerned about his age. “I said the next 20 years are hawks and we have to celebrate; we must focus on the fact that the work we do is only what we have to do, what we feel in our chest “, remember. “We have young children … I want to be able to live all this.”

It’s not the first time Clooney has reflected on what it means to grow up. “I always tell my dad, ‘I’m middle-aged.’ And he says, ‘Do you know a lot of 120-year-olds?” The Ocean’s Eleven star told AARP last year. “Turning 70 will be more like a shot in the throat … I’m telling you, 70 is going to screw me up”“I’m not a particularly religious guy, so I have to be skeptical about an afterlife. But as you get older, you start to think, ‘Well, wait a minute.’ It’s very difficult for me to say, ‘An Once you’re done with this chassis we’re on, you’re done, ‘”Clooney continued. “My version of this is that you are taking that hundredth of a pound of energy that disappears when you die and you are putting it into the hearts of all the other people you have been close to.”

But for now, Clooney is focused on his current life as a father and husband. “I just look at them thinking that I couldn’t be happier, and I couldn’t be more surprised at how happy I am.“He said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast earlier this month.” The hard part is being 60 and just spinning around. “While Clooney isn’t exactly thrilled about getting old, he clearly has the right attitude about it. process, and still has a lot to live for.

