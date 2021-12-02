Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Free rewards

Success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fire, has received new daily codes for Today Wednesday December 1, 2021. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards varied on your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and therefore the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get hold of them, hurry up, in this news we share them everybody.

These are the Codes valid for today December 1, 2021 in Europe, North America, Mexico and Brazil:

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Wednesday, December 1, 2021

UU64YCDP92ZB

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2

M68TZBSY29R4

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a full day from publication, while others last no more than an hour or two.

Most of the codes released from Free Fire contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game app, but instead must visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After logging in: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase). When the code has been successfully confirmed: You will receive a congratulatory message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours for various factors).

Remember that every Free Fire code can only be redeemed once per account.

Free fire is a free Battle Royale that is found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.