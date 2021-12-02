Gallos Blancos del Querétaro is reinforced with three old acquaintances of Liga MX

This tournament Scream Mexico A21 it was not the best for White Roosters of Querétaro, who despite always being among the first to make adjustments to their squad, at the end of the season were left out of reclassification and with complicated possibilities in the matter of the quotient. Given this, they seek to reverse that tournament, looking for players who can be functional.

Grupo Caliente has acquired Xolos and Querétaro, so in recent tournaments there have been several movements that have to do with both teams. Just as Gallos players have passed to the Border, elements have also been seen that from the Rojinegros became part of the Queretaro team.

This time similar moves would be made, according to TUDN, Fidel Martinez, one of the scorers of Tijuana He would be dropped from the border team and although it has not been officially announced, the footballer would have said goodbye on his social networks to the fans and of course all his teammates, so he would arrive with the Gallos.

But there are two old acquaintances from both teams who would also be back in Querétaro; the first is Angel Sepúlveda that it has not been able to consolidate itself in some other group as it has done in these lands; the second is Ariel Nahuelpan who left due to certain problems in Xolos and is in Peñarol, so he would have a return to Liga MX.

Will Querétaro appear in the next playoff?

The last Gallos tournaments have not been the best, so their position in the percentage is their greatest concern at the moment, taking into account that two clubs from the same sports group are at risk of paying the fine they demand for the non-relegation, before it, the hopes of the team to be able to improve in the Closing 2022 they are high and might reach you to look up your ranking.