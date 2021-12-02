‘Furiosa’: The prequel to ‘Mad Max’ with Anya Taylor-Joy loses one of its protagonists (but there is already a replacement) – movie news

The ‘Lady’s Gambit’ actress will play the young version of Charlize Theron’s character in ‘Fury Road’.

Furious, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, has had to say goodbye to one of its leading signings. The film, to be directed by George Miller, stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of a young woman Furious Imperator, the role that Charlize Theron played in the 2015 film starring Tom Hardy.

As reported Deadline, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Black Blanket on Aquaman and Cal abar on Watchmen, has left the film for schedule problems. The media before affirms that the cause of the withdrawal is a project that has been developing for a long time and that the actor is passionate about. His production has recently advanced, so the interpreter has had to leave Furious.

Despite the actor’s departure, Warner Bros. and Miller have already found their replacement. Tom Burke is chosen to play the mysterious role that Abdul-Mateen II had in the film.

Tom Burke as the main detective in ‘Cormoran Strike’.



Burke is known for starring Cormoran Strike, the series that adapts the literary saga written by JK Rowling. It has also appeared in The Souvenir, has given life to a young Orson Welles in Mank and has gotten into the skin of Dazzle jennings in the chapter ‘Hereditary Monarchy’ (4×07) from The Crown. We will see you soon in The wonder, the Netflix adaptation of the book The Prodigy from Emma donoghue starring Florence Pugh.

For the moment, the details about the story that will tell Furious they are scarce. The new characters that will appear in the film are also unknown. It is only known that it will tell the origins of the character that Theron played in the 2015 film.

Although its filming was scheduled for this summer in Australia, the project has had to delay its production. In addition to Taylor-Joy and Burke, the film stars Chris Hemsworth.

While you wait for news, remember Mad Max: Fury Roadto with the trailer that you will find on these lines.

