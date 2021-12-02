From Hernán to Nacho in two days

By Juan Carlos Cartagena Abaurre

In this same space, I suggested three weeks ago that a change in the way of doing things was necessary; repeating mistakes or decisions was repeating results. Toluca decided to turn the rudder in the squad, ending the second stage of Hernán Cristante, in exchange for the Nacho Ambriz era, which in a few days went from fantasy to reality.

A false start

A couple of days after the elimination of the team, Cristante said “see you soon” to the squad, although with the certainty that he would continue to lead. He even gave the plan to follow and dates to start the work for the closing. It was on Monday that the Technical Corps met with the directive to begin the management of possible reinforcements. One of my gurus tells me that this talk was “normal”, however at around 5 in the afternoon, the ex-cancerbero received a call thanking him for his work with the Devils.

Why delay? How and who made the decision? Why was it not communicated to you at the time? For now, it is only known that the reason they gave him was that the Council did not approve the project. It is clear that 9 games without victory would be the best explanation to conclude the process, but that was not the reason given to Hernán to stop him; because that was it: a layoff.

Quick fix

Nacho Ambriz seemed fixed in Santos, but the Devil put the tail in and very quickly managed to convince the DT. The project contemplates short, medium and long term objectives; That is to say, it is about respecting the project, and that with it comes the work in basic forces and also the title so longed for by the fans. How many times has this been known, however it looks very interesting and generates illusion.

Kids don’t be scared

Even when there has been talk of recognized reinforcements, one of the important points in the project is working with Basic Forces, regenerating DNA and providing the first team; so, there will be opportunity for the youth.

Reinforcement

Yes, there will be and of course Nacho will have a lot to do with them, although for now they are not necessarily all those that have been mentioned. Of course, a guru told me about one in particular that the new coach of Toluca likes, he is short and plays in the north, although that does not imply that he is looking for it, but that he likes it.

Rubens …

Nacho would never ask for the departure or arrival of a player as a condition for taking a team. The ball is in the other parts: What does Sambueza want? What does the club want? Up to this moment there is nothing more than the 6 months that the 14th contract has left in the team.

Eye there

Could it be that in 2023 Toluca will give Tricolor its future coach?

conclusion

I already see you excited again! This is football, it is recycled and each whistle has new emotions. They did not imagine him in his most exciting fantasy and today Toluca fans have a coach from the most prestigious deck, which could have been Santos or Tigres, who is a candidate for selection, but not my Devils; Ambriz is from Toluca. It is worth getting excited.

Thanks for reading and playing with me.

