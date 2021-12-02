From bad to worse! Battlefield 2042 is losing players on Steam

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Battlefield 2042 is the new war shooter from DICE and EA focused on the multiplayer experience that premiered on November 19. Since then it has not been very well received by fans of the series, who reported a lot of bugs, and now it seems that they are abandoning it.

The title has been on sale for 2 weeks and has already gotten a huge amount of negative reviews on Steam, it is the worst rated franchise installment on Metacritic and the community prefers Farming Simulator 22 instead.

Still playing Battlefield 2042?

And as if that were not enough, it has just been announced that the multiplayer shooter had 105,397 players in its debut, but in just over 15 days its community has been drastically reduced to just over 34,000, this as a result of the problems of performance.

This situation confirms that users are not taking bugs well at all. Battlefield 2042, and the game was only able to stay in the top 5 most played during its release date.

The official LEVEL UP shirts have arrived – GET YOURS HERE

It is worth mentioning that it is normal for a title to lose users after the hype for its premiere passes. However, the reduction is almost 60% and it is a figure that is surely worrying those responsible, who will have to do something to win back the fans of the saga before there is no turning back.

Do you think that Battlefield 2042 can be recovered? Let us know in the comments.

Stay informed on LEVEL UP.

Related Video: News Summary



Source