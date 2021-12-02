Fortnite: Clues Suggest The Rock / Dwayne Johnson Is The Foundation

Attentive, because curves are coming. Many indications suggest that Dwayne johnson, better known by his alias The Rock, would be the character The foundation on Fortnite. Here we give you all the details about this cameo not confirmed yet during the Season 6 and that could arrive in the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:

Is The Rock The Foundation in Fortnite? All we know

Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 began last Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Both in the narrative trailer at the beginning of the season, such as during the Zero Point Crisis event, and in the Battle Pass trailer, we got to see The foundation, a new and mysterious character who would be the leader of The seven.

The Foundation first appeared in the Fortnite Season 6 narrative trailer. It’s the character on the right

That same day, Dwayne Johnson posted the following on his Instagram, titled “The Foundation“(” The Foundation “in English):

On November 26, 2020, on the social network Twitter, the user @BrandonDavisBD published an image of a balloon from The Rock, along with the text “Why does The Rock’s balloon look like a Fortnite skin?“; user @JoshErenberg replied” don’t give them ideas “, to which Johnson replied to the latter”I’m way ahead of you“.

This thread of tweets would be the first instance of the possibility of The Rock reaching Fortnite

Reddit users have also reported that the shape of the Foundation armor matches the tattoos Dwayne Johnson has on part of his chest and one of his arms:

The Rock’s tattoos match part of the Foundation’s armor

Another more incriminating aspect can be found in the game files themselves. The assets related to the skin The Foundation have the code name “TurtleNeck“(turtle neck).

Files relating to The Foundation within Fortnite are codenamed “TurtleNeck”

The Rock in its youth I used to wear this garment:

This image shows The Rock in the 90’s; I used to wear turtleneck sweaters

Again, going back to datamining, the voice files corresponding to The Foundation are inside a folder called “DJ”, Dwayne Johnson’s initials:

The Foundation voice files in Fortnite are inside a folder called “DJ”, the initials of Dwayne Johnson

However, the strongest clue for us to date is the fact that Jordi Boixaderas, Dwayne Johnson’s usual voice in sagas like Jumanji or Fast & Furious Who is has given voice to The Foundation in Fortnite in Spanish from Spain. Your voice is distorted with a filter, yes:

We still do not know how Dwayne Johnson would intervene in Fortnite, beyond, in theory, having lent his voice to this character. We will expand this information as soon as we know more officially.

UPDATE 02/12/2021 03: 00h CET: Dwayne Johnson has uploaded a new post to his Twitter and Instagram profiles in which you see a helmet of the Foundation inside. In the publication itself, it mentions both Punto Cero and La Fundación:

We understand that this post two days before the event The end of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 it is not by chance; this practically confirms that Dwayne Johnson ES The Foundation.

UPDATE 12/02/2021 03: 30h CET: In March 2021 a preliminary version of the video of the Zero Point Crisis event, in which Dwayne Johnson can be heard giving a voice to The Foundation, but without a filter for his voice:

