Find the list of all the daily items in the Fortnite store for August 5: skins, weapons, pickaxes, dances, emotes or even hang gliding!

Fortnite: Ariana Grande skin is available in the store on August 5, 2021

The appearance and cosmetics of Ariana Grande they are available in today’s Fortnite store.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Lot (2,800 V-Bucks)

Suit – Ariana Grande (2,000 V-Bucks)

Harvesting Tool – 7 Karat Mallet (800 V-Bucks)

Hang Gliding – Sweetened Wakes (1,200 V-Bucks)

Gesture – Floticornio (500 V-Bucks)

Bloodsport

Bloodsport Bundle (1,800 V-Bucks)

Suit – Bloodsport (1,500 V-Bucks)

Gathering Tool – ARGUS Saber (800 V-Bucks)

Wrapping – Bloodsport Camo (300 V-Bucks)

The “Fortnite Store” is an online store that offers new items every day in Fortnite Battle Royale, and in which you can find cosmetic items that you can use in the game. The items offered in the store are strictly decorative and do not offer any added benefits during games.

There are four types of items in the store:

Costumes that change the appearance of the character you control.

Hang Gliding that change the appearance of the parachute you use to descend on the map.

Skins that change the appearance of the Collection Tool that your character uses in games and that allows you to destroy the stage and collect resources.

Gestures, which are animations that your character can perform when ordered.

Animations can consist of a simple hand movement, an acrobatics, or a dance. Each animation has its own sound effects and almost every dance is accompanied by its own melody.

The store is divided into two parts: the “featured items” part that contains generally rarer and more expensive items that generally stay in the store for forty-eight hours. The second part is “items of the day”: this always contains two sets, two animations, a glider and a pickaxe. Items in this category are less rare and less expensive and will only stay in the store for twenty-four hours.