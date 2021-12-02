Forensic Medicine Expert | The Herald of Aguascalientes

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that as of Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Dr. José Tomás Chávez Macías, who has more than 30 years of experience in forensic medicine, took office as the new head of the General Directorate of Expert Investigation. .

The head of the FGE, teacher Jesús Figueroa Ortega, gave his new position to the medical examiner, who will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Jorge Sosa Medina, who recently retired after more than 30 years of service in the Directorate of Expert Services of the PGJE and currently the Directorate of Expert Investigation of the State Attorney General’s Office.

In a ceremony held in the Expert Services Board Room, prosecutor Jesús Figueroa Ortega introduced Dr. José Tomás Chávez as the new head of the Expert Directorate in Aguascalientes.

Dr. José Tomás Chávez has a degree in Surgeon from the Autonomous University of Aguascalientes.

He has 32 years of experience within the State Attorney General’s Office, where he has worked as a forensic doctor and since 2017 and even before assuming his new position, he served as coordinator of Expert Reports.

Also, from 1997 to 2017 he worked as a general practitioner at the Aguascalientes State Health Institute (ISSEA).