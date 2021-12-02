Financial health and dignified retirement is everyone’s responsibility

Whether the employee is governed by the 1973 or 1997 law, withdrawing the funds and not planning to return them will have serious consequences, from losing weeks of contributions to the IMSS, seeing their pension reduced or even losing their life medical service as of retirement, until reaching a guaranteed minimum pension, as the case may be.

Withdrawing money from pension funds is disrupting our assets. If there is no other alternative, the resources can be used, but it is advisable to reintegrate it. It is essential to put together a plan to return that money, a schedule, and establish payment terms.

Now, that is a “past bull” solution. But the truth is that, if it becomes easy for us to “shear” our assets without thinking about the consequences, it is due to a terrible lack of financial education. Although it is an omission of the State, for ignoring the issue in educational policy, it is a shared responsibility.

We must understand that financial health is as important as physical health. And just as there are disease prevention campaigns and to promote a healthy life, the public sector and private initiative should launch a communication strategy that effectively conveys the urgent need to protect our personal finances.

The Mexican does not have a culture of saving; the government does not encourage it and the banks make savings instruments little accessible, by asking for too many requirements, charging high commissions and not offering attractive returns.

Yes, there are Afores, but as the name implies, those funds are labeled for only one thing: the re-throw. We cannot see pension money as a lifeline for everything! We need to start thinking about the usefulness of creating a contingency fund.

A basic financial education recommendation is that we should all save at least 5% of what we earn and consider that we earn 95% of what we have. But this is like diets, sometimes you set a goal of losing certain kilos and you really want to do it for the first few days, but then you forget. And that’s not how it works.

It often happens that salaried employees get together and put together the famous batches, when they receive their fortnight they contribute a certain amount and the guaranteed bag is playing every 15 days to a participant. But this country needs to formalize savings systems. The government and the financial and business sectors must create tools, products and services to make these mechanisms collective. And they must be innovative instruments, easy and in which money generates returns.