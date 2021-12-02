FIL 2021: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter at the Guadalajara book fair

It seems that JK Rowling and his universe of “Harry Potter”Invaded the Guadalajara International Fair (FIL) not only with his magnificent books, but also with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of“harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

In the international area there is a stand where the next reunion of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, protagonists of “Harry Potter” is being promoted. on HBO Max.

This reunion will take place on October 1 through the platform and will have the title “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.” The three iconic actors They will meet again with the filmmaker Chris Columbus to celebrate the birthday of the premiere of the saga on the big screen.

The retrospective special will premiere on this platform on January 1 when the clock strikes midnight, and will then air on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 before the theatrical release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), the third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” prequel series.

Attendees of FIL 2021 can take a selfie on the gigantic “Harry Potter” train, and thus celebrate with HBO Max two decades of the incredible saga.

