Fighting for your well-being after a divorce is also an act of love towards your children – Nueva Mujer

Being a mom involves a lot of sacrifices, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look out for your own well-being.

Women grow up full of pressures around how we should be but when you have children this can get even more complicated because you know that it is your responsibility that they are well.

After a separation or divorce, it is common to hear unsolicited opinions about what you will do with them. Sure, they are your priority but what nobody says is that for them to be well, you must first be well.

Motherhood is full of sacrifices and it is common for you to think about putting the needs and desires of others above your own. But that tale of “the perfect mother” ends up consuming us Since meeting the expectations of others is exhausting and something that we can never fully meet.

It is time to change, to pause and understand that prioritizing your well-being is also an act of love towards your children.

Maternity Parenting is a shared obligation

The accelerated pace that we live today, added to the demands that are around us, make us completely forget that we need a break. As if that were not enough, many times you have to do a full-time job, take care of the house and see the children, so you ask yourself when can you breathe?

When was the last time you took an afternoon nap? When did you have a quiet and peaceful time to read a book or stare out the window at the landscape? They are things that seem simple but are appreciated in the midst of so much chaos.

maternity studies

Yes, you have a great responsibility on your hands but if you don’t rest or give yourself that breathing space, things will eventually get out of hand.

And is that the exhaustion that you may be feeling now is perhaps a wake-up call from your body. It’s time to stop feeling guilty for putting yourself first, for chasing your dreams, for wanting more, for wanting something different.

When you learn to prioritize your mental health you are able to give the best to your children

Adamari López has been a great example of what it means to focus on yourself after a separation and how this brings you peace of mind and a better relationship with your children.

The driver has not only continued to achieve success in her career but has also found a motivation in taking care of your body.

adamari lopez

In a interview with the magazine People, the actress also revealed that her decision had been for her well-being because he could no longer allow what he was experiencing.

“There are things that I could not allow for myself, but above all for my daughter ”, phrases that left several with a square eye (…) He and I know what happened. He knows why. I didn’t make the decision lightly, it wasn’t a tantrum. It is not a whim, it is not a punishment ”.

The driver’s smile does not lie: even after so much suffering, she has managed to get ahead and is now living her best moment. The changes he has undergone are a reflection of having prioritized his happiness.

Putting yourself first does not mean that you neglect your children, on the contrary. When you are able to make space for yourself, you recharge energy and become stronger.

Adamari Lopez

When you fill your life with what you love and what you need, that satisfaction will allow you to give your best to others. You can’t give what you don’t have, so if you don’t rest and you’re in a bad mood, how can you make others happy?

Personal care is a practiceIt is a commitment that we make to ourselves so that we can do the work that we have to do.

Try to make space for activities that help you rest your mindbe it meditation sessions, prayer or even something that forces you to move your body. Prepare your favorite lunch, go for a walk to the park, take a hot bath, allow yourself to sleep half an hour more, you take some online classes of something you want to learn and that does not take too long so that you can also rest. And most importantly, stop wanting to meet other people’s expectations.