EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Mexico

Today, Thursday, December 2 the price of the dollar in Mexico starts at 21.30 pesos. The exchange rate of the dollar in the market is 20.98 pesos for purchase and 21.62 for sale.

In exchange houses located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, the dollar is sold for a maximum of 19.10 pesos and is acquired for a minimum of 17.60 pesos.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Citibanamex buy at 20.76 and sell at 21.97

buy at 20.76 and sell at 21.97 HSBC Mexico buy at 20.85 and sell at 21.52

buy at 20.85 and sell at 21.52 BBVA Bancomer buy at 20.86 and sell at 21.79

buy at 20.86 and sell at 21.79 Banorte buy at 20.34 and sell at 21.75

buy at 20.34 and sell at 21.75 Santander buy at 20.55 and sell at 22.14

The Mexican currency against the dollar reversed its gains, depreciating due to the return of a wave of aversion to risk assets after the first case of the new variant of coronavirus, Ómicron, was detected in the United States.

Investors also weathered the “aggressive” comments from the US Federal Reserve, and for its part, the Bank of Mexico raised its inflation forecast and lowered its economic growth forecast for this year.

How did the dollar close yesterday, December 1?

Yesterday, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the dollar in Mexico starts at 21.39 pesos today. The average exchange rate of the dollar in the market is 21.07 pesos for purchase and 21.71 for sale.

