Evangelion: This sexy Mari Illustrious Makinami cosplay will leave you speechless

Of all the characters of Evangelion, Mari Illustrious Makinami is one of the most mysterious out there. Little is known about her past, which is why fans are quite confused by her presence, however, this beautiful pilot has earned a very special place among the waifus of this series, which is why We loved this cosplay, as it gave us a sensual interpretation of Asuka’s faithful companion.

The most beautiful pilot of Evangelion Units?

Looking at the work that the beautiful Sophie Valentine has done, we cannot help but praise the great interpretation she has made of the character of Hideaki anno, because in addition to having a great physical resemblance to her, his characterization of Mari Illustrious Makinami is simply spectacular.

In this way we can see that The cosplayer is wearing the characteristic plugsuit of the pilot, which has been adapted this time as a pink vinyl bodysuit with certain accessories that offer us the illusion of truly seeing the character.

In the following image from the set of Sophie Valentine we can see the heroine of Tokyo-3 again, but now offering us a very different profile: posing before the camera with remarkable sensuality, as it was presented within the Evangelion Rebuilds when this pilot descended on NERV in a parachute.

Many fans believe that the creation of Mari does not add anything to the plot of the series, however, if we consider absolutely all the parts with which the franchise is made up (anime, movies and manga), we can warn that the introduction of this The pilot was not free, but was planned in advance by both Hideaki Anno and Yoshuyuki Sadamoto and the rest of the team that makes up Khara. In this regard, we fans couldn’t be more grateful.

And you, what do you think of this Mari Illustrious Makinami cosplay?

***

Don’t miss the best Spaghetti Code content on YouTube.