Eugenio Derbez will receive distinction at Produ Awards

Eugenio Derbez will receive the PRODU 2021 Award in recognition of his career, after 38 years he has managed to conquer with his professionalism, humor and wit one of the most demanding markets in the audiovisual industry: American cinema and television.

The distinction, Crossover, will be delivered to you in the 5th edition of the PRODU Awards that recognize Latinos who have succeeded in Hollywood, and which will be hosted by Valeria Mazza, journalist Boris Izaguirre and Alan Tacher, and will have as special guests via streaming more than 300 people, highlighting talents such as Salvador Parra, Mau Nieto, Danilo Carrera and Carla Medina.

The party for the most outstanding of the audiovisual industry was divided into two parts; this December 1 and 2; to Derbez will touch the distinction in the award ceremony that is held streaming this Thursday.

Considered “the most influential Hispanic man in the entertainment industry”, According to the organizers of the award; actor, comedian, screenwriter, businessman and director has produced television shows, such as To the right and to the Derbez, Derbez in time, XHDRBZ and The P. Luche family.

While in the field of seventh art, titles like The same moon and No refunds are part of his history and that his popularity will cross borders and with it will give the opportunities he has achieved, such as being part of projects with Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider.

In addition, through its production house, 3Pas Studios, it has developed productions such as the reality show Traveling with the Derbezas well as the comedy series for Amazon Prime Video LOL: Last One Laughing, with which he was credited with a Daytime Emmy for Best Entertainment Program in Spanish. He also had success with the series Acapulco for Apple TV + and is currently working on Lottery for Netflix.

This year the special awards went to Diego Lerner, president of Disney Latin America, as Executive of the Year; Luis Balaguer, CEO of LatinWe, as Crossover Executive; Fidela Navarro, CEO of Dopamine, for Innovation in Content Production, and Dario Turovelzky, General Director and Senior VP of Global Content at ViacomCBS for the Southern Cone, for Innovation in Content Management.

In addition, the Pillars Award of the Industry to nine executives who are important and fundamental referents of the audiovisual medium. They and they are: Ana Piñeres, from CMO; Eddy Ruiz, from A + E Networks; José Escalante, from Latin Media; Epigmenio Ibarra, from Argus; Lisette Osorio, from TV snail; María Eugenia Rencoret, from Mega from Chile; Michelle Wasserman of Banijay Rights; Rosy Ocampo, from Televisa, and Sandra Smester, of Aztec TV.

Mexico, the most awarded

In the Best Microseries category he won the award The frequency Kirlian (Netflix / Flixxo, Tangram Cine) from Argentina, while Central Soccer (TUDN / TUDN) from the United States and Mexico did it as Best Sports Program.

The Best Documentary Program went to Brazil Blue (Nat Geo / Cristian Dimitrius Producoes, National Geographic) from Brazil.

Best Variety Program / Talk Show went to Posso Explain (Nat Geo, Disney + / National Geographic, Moovie Conteúdo e Entetenimento) from Brazil; and the Best Musical Theme on a Program went to Get on my motorcycle (Amazon Prime Video, Wapa TV / Endemol Shine Boomdog, Piñolywood Studios, Somos Productions) from Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Best Creativity in Covid-19 Production went to Loli’s luck (Telemundo / Telemundo Global Studios) from the US; while Best Opening, Program Promotion went to Mother there are only two (Netflix / Nineteen36) by Mexico.

The Best Showrunner was taken by José Ignacio Valenzuela for Who Killed Sara? (Netflix / Blue Dog) from Mexico, while the Best Fiction Program went to Matías Mosteirín and Leticia Cristi for The kingdom (Netflix / K & S Films, Netflix) from Argentina; and the Best Entertainment / Game Show Producer went to Johanna Helman for Playing with fire (Brazil / Netflix / Fremantle, Mixer Films) from Brazil and the Best Musical Composer went to Camilo Froideval and Dan Zlotnik for Selena: the series (Netflix / Campanario Entertainment, Netflix) from Mexico.

Mexico also obtained the PRODU Award for Best Sports Presenter for Adriana Monsalve (TUDN / TUDN) from the USA and Mexico.

Keys

The gala

The Awards Gala PRODU will have a duration of 50 hours of streaming live , at which time 39 categories will be delivered that celebrate the best of the Hispanic audiovisual industry.

The PRODU Awards are the only industry awards given by 400 professional television juries, which seek to recognize excellence in Ibero-American production.

caov