Emma Watson, 10 reasons we love the actress

It seems like yesterday that we started seeing Emma Watson on the big screen. giving life to Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. That was in 2001 and Emma was only 11 years old. Today, April 15, he turns 31 and the evolution of Emma Watson is more than evident.

His career has gone from strength to strength and he has worked alongside the best as Tom Hanks, Russell Crowe or the director Alejandro Amenábar. We have even seen her play a Disney princess in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ recovering the classic cartoon but in the flesh with Dan stevens and Luke Evans.

But in addition to her work, Emma has been very involved in the spread of reading all over the world with his book club and also with feminism. For this reason, she has been appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women.

Ultimately, Emma Watson is much more than a pretty face (which too): she is a successful actress, a cultured woman committed to the causes that really matter. For all this We’ve rounded up 10 reasons why we love her. Although there could be many more.

1. 100% feminist

Emma Watson has been one of the public figures that is most involved in the entire feminist revolution that we are currently experiencing. He has been a visible face of the Time’s Up movement, He has participated in demonstrations, meetings and all kinds of events in favor of gender equality and has not hesitated to give a voice to this cause in his speeches whenever the occasion has allowed.

2. Has its own book club

She is an avid reader and has decided to use social networks to share one of her greatest passions (in addition to cinema, of course). That’s why he created Our shared shelf, a reading club in which each two-month period proposes a book to its followers and holds a debate with them.

But before this he also practiced ‘bookcrossing’, or what is the same, was leaving books hidden in cities around the world (London, Paris or New York are some examples) with a dedication for the lucky one who found it.

3. UN Goodwill Ambassador

His involvement with feminism is total, that’s why was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and has participated in the HeforShe campaign, that fights for gender equality and for the right to education of all women in the world.

4. He combined his work in the cinema with the university

Getting a career out at the same time that you become a world-renowned actress doesn’t have to be easy at all, but she did it and nothing more and nothing less than at the prestigious Brown University. So he announced to us in May 2014 that he had a degree in English Literature.

5. A new Bella

In 2017 she became a Disney princess. And it could not be other than Bella, another great lover of reading like her. Emma wanted to give her character a twist for that, among other details, she does not wear a corset in any of her dresses. “In Emma Watson’s reinterpretation, Bella is an active princess, so she didn’t want an oppressive dress that would hinder her movements,” admitted Jacqueline Durran, Head of Wardrobe.

6. Amenábar Girl

But before being Bella, Emma worked under director Alejandro Amenábar and with Ethan Hawke in the film ‘Regresión’ in 2015. Luckily, she visited our country during the promotion of the film with a sophisticated look of Christopher Kane Resort 2016.

7. Sense of humor

He has a lot and whenever he can, he flaunts it. One of our favorite occasions was when she dressed up as Wonder Woman, the feminist heroine par excellence, on her Instagram account to promote the book of her reading club that belonged to the months of September-October and anticipated in this fun way to celebrating Halloween.

8. Can play with fashion

She exudes style in each of her appearances on the red carpet and also takes the opportunity to choose groundbreaking, elegant and trendy models. In our memory the spectacular red and navy blue dress-pants of Christian dior couture that he wore during the 2014 Golden Globes gala.

9. Animal lover

Could there be anything more adorable than bringing Emma Watson and a cute kitten together? Of course not and this image that she posted on her Instagram is the best proof. No one can deny it.

10. Little Women

Other of his works in the cinema has been a new version of ‘Little Women’. The cast (luxury) also has Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep or Eliza Scanlen and will be directed and written by Greta Gerwig. All a work of art.

