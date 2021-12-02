Emily Blunt turned down role in “Black Window”; refuses to work at Marvel

“Black Widow”Is one of the characters most loved by fans of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (UCM), although it does not seem to be the case for the actress Emily blunt who revealed to have turned down the role as Natasha Romanoff and said she felt “tired” of superhero films.

The actress gained great popularity with the tape “The Devil Wears Prada“And since then he has added successes to his career, to which he did not add his participation in the film” Iron Man 2 “because the actress decided to reject the role of”Black widow “ and she revealed the reasons.

Emily Blunt turns down role in Marvel

The 38-year-old actress said in an interview for him radio show by Howard Stern, who received the proposal to perform the successful character of Marvel, but she decided to reject it due to commitments she had at that time with other tapes and denied that the role surpassed her.

“I want to clarify the story. He had hired me to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels‘. I care a lot about the decisions that I make, “said the actress who added that she had a commitment to play Princess Mary.

Against superheroes?

Emily blunt added that she was obsessed with Iron Man when she was offered the role as Black widow, He also said that one of his dreams was to work with Robert Downey Jr, but he revealed why he would not work with Marvel.

“I don’t know if the films of superheroes are for me. I do not like. I really don’t like them (…) We are flooded, it’s not just all the movies, but also the endless series of TV“Said the actress.

Despite his refusal of the tapes of Superheros, did not rule out the possibility of playing a heroine in the future, but assured that it should be a role and character “rreally cool “.

With media information

cvg