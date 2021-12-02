Emily Blunt questioned Edge of Tomorrow 2 and warned that it could be very expensive to make

Despite the fact that in recent years there has been a lot of talk about the interest in a potential sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, the 2014 movie doesn’t have a sequel yet and recently Emily blunt He warned that now any type of plan in this regard could be more complicated due to the pandemic.

In an interview with The Howard Stern Show, Blunt spoke about his work on Edge of Tomorrow and when asked about her ambitions for a sequel, she assured that the cost of the potential tape is a factor to consider.

“We wanted to do it”, Blunt said about Edge of Tomorrow 2. “Honestly, I think the movie is probably too expensive. Yes, I just don’t know how we are going to do it. I think it is difficult to align everyone’s agendas. I’d love to. Doug Liman would love it. Tom (Cruise) would love it. We would all love to do it. But I think until we find out what’s going on with the industry, I honestly think we have to figure out what the next roadmap is for the kinds of movies that people want to make. “

More about Edge of Tomorrow

Previously both Blunt and director Doug Liman had commented that the making of Edge of Tomorrow 2 It depended on her and Cruise’s schedule, so the actress’s new statements just put another precedent on the table regarding plans for a potential sequel.

In that sense, it should be remembered that until now there is nothing sealed regarding Edge of Tomorrow 2 and in fact it is only clear that there would be a script.