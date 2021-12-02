Elon Musk’s Most Wanted Project Could Be On The Way To Bankruptcy And His Workers Already Know It

Just before starting last weekend the SpaceX employees came across an email in your inbox sent by his boss, Elon Musk, with a content the less worrisome. At He spoke of “crisis”, of “real risk of bankruptcy” and that whoever could work even that weekend to advance in the work of Raptor engine production, they are not going as well as they should, as you have collected The Verge.

Elon Musk is very concerned about how the production of his Raptor engine is progressing and has sent an email to his employees to warn them of the risks they run. (Photo: Getty Images)

The email in question was sent by Musk on the same Black Friday and in it detailed the alleged risks that the company faces if they do not advance with a production that seems to have become difficult for them. The starting this engine it is capital for him starship rocket launch next year, they intend to send people into space with it.

The Raptor, they explain in The Verge, it is a methane engine designed by SpaceX with which Starship will be propelled to launch the deep space travel. In addition, the company won a contract with NASA last April worth 2.9 million dollars for which it has committed to develop Starship also as a lunar lander. The idea is to use that design for the return of man to the Moon planned for 2025.

Currently the works are focused on the production of Starship in Boca Chica, Texas, but the launch has not yet arrived. His intention is to carry out Starship’s first release between January and February next year. That is, in two or three months. But for that they must hurry and advance at forced marches, according to Musk’s text to his employees, in which he tells them that “The Raptor production crisis is much worse than it looked a few weeks ago.”

It refers to when two vice presidents of the company, one of them working on the development of the Raptor engine, left SpaceX. Talk briefly about your departure as well. “As we delve into the post-departure issues of former senior management, they have unfortunately turned out to be much more serious than reported. There is no way to sweeten this”, Sentence.

He informs his employees that even though he intended to take his first “weekend off in a long time,” he would be available on the Raptor engine line of communication. A resignation to his rest that he invited all his workers to also carry out. “Unless they have critical family matters or cannot physically return to Hawthorne, we need all hands on deck to recovering from what, frankly, is a disaster“, I was saying.

And to make them aware of the consequences of not moving forward, detail how these will continue to affect other projects. “It all comes down to we face a real risk of bankruptcy if we can’t achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year, “he concluded before saying goodbye with a” thank you, Elon. “

After making the content of that email public to his employees, Musk has replied via Twitter to one of the publications which echoed its content noting that “if a severe global recession depleted the availability of capital / liquidity while SpaceX lost billions in Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible. GM and Chrysler switched to BK in the last recession. “

He added shortly after that “the magnitude of the Starship program is not very appreciated. It is designed to extend life to Mars (and the Moon), requiring ~ 1000 times more payload to orbit than all current ground rockets combined. ”

