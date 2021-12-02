Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos accused of fraud, testifies that she suffered sexual and psychological abuse by her ex-boyfriend and partner

The former executive assured that her relationship with Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani had an important impact during the time she was accused of committing the crime.

In the framework of the trial for the fraud of her defunct biotech firm Theranos, the founder of the company, Elizabeth Holmes, testified on Monday that she suffered physical and psychological abuse, including forced sex, by her ex-partner and partner, Ramesh ‘Sunny ‘Balwani, and that these episodes had a strong impact during the time she is accused of committing the crime.

On her fourth day of testimony, in which she spoke for an hour about her personal relationship with her former lover, she stated that he taught her “everything she thought he knew about business” and that it had a strong impact on the formation of her person, picks up Reuters.

In court, the businesswoman asserted that her partner, twenty years her senior, dictated how she should behave as a business person and forced her to have sex with him. “Balwani told me that he did not know what he was doing in business and that my convictions were wrong, that he was amazed at my mediocrity and that if I followed my instincts, I was going to fail,” he added.

Reports of sexual abuse

After previously testifying that he left Stanford University at age 19 to focus on founding Theranos, Holmes said Monday that his decision was partly motivated by being the victim of a rape while studying at that institution.

“I was raped when I was at Stanford and decided to start building Theranos“she declared through tears.” I was not going to class and I was wondering how I was going to process that experience. And I decided I was going to build a life building this company. “It was at this time, he said, that he approached his future associate, whom he admired as a successful businessman who had worked with Bill Gates.

Although in previous statements Holmes had already accused his partner of mistreatment, the issue of abuse arose in the session on Monday. “He would get very angry with me and then sometimes he would go up to our bedroom and He forced me to have sex with him when I didn’t want to, because I wanted him to know that he still loved me, “said the founder of Theranos. Meanwhile, Balwani denied” categorically “these incriminations in court documents, calling them” false and inflammatory. “

Elizabeth Holmes faces multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy at trial after claiming that her company had developed a revolutionary system for blood testing.