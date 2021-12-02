‘El Buen Patron’, Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz nominated for Satellite Awards

“El Buen Patron”, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias received nominations for the Satellite Awards this Wednesday, awards voted by a group of foreign journalists and which inaugurate the awards circuit prior to the Oscars.

Although it is one of the many ceremonies that Hollywood organizes from December until the Oscars ceremony in March, the list of nominations is a good start for Spanish-language cinema, since the Mexican film “Noche de Fuego” is also nominated .

The International Press Academy (IPA) has voted for these awards since 1997, although it should not be confused with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), in charge of the controversial Golden Globes.

“Noche de Fuego” and “El Buen Patron” compete for the award for the best foreign language film against “Titane” (France), “È stata la mano di Dio” (Italy), “Verdens verste menneske” (Norway ), “A Hero” (Iran), “Flee” (Denmark), Doraibu mai kâ (Japan) and “Hytti no 6″ (Finland).

For her part, Penelope Cruz is nominated for Best Leading Actress for “Parallel Mothers,” in a category that includes Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman.

Pedro Almodóvar will compete for the award for the best original screenplay and Alberto Iglesias, his usual collaborator, will do the same in the section for best soundtrack, where names such as Hans Zimmer and Alexandre Desplat appear.

In the general categories “Belfast” (13), “The Power of the Dog” (12) and “Dune” (10) appear as the most nominated.

Additionally, Puerto Rican-born director, writer, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive a special award for his recent works, which include “Hamilton,” “Tick, tick … Boom” and “Encanto.”