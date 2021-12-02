Eiza González showed off her luxurious outfit for the “Fashion Awards 2021”

Eiza González became a Hollywood movie star (Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

Eiza González stood out on the catwalk of the Fashion Awards 2021. The ceremony was held at the palace of Albert Hall in London. The actress shone with her outfit designed by Paco Rabanne, as well as for its luxury jewelery pieces by the Roman brand Bvlgari.

The Mexican actress wore a dress with bright colors and geometric patterns. The garment completely covered Eiza González’s legs, while her neckline was discreet. The designer brand behind the dress was Paco Rabanne, the fashion piece is part of the collection spring / summer 2022, as reported by Vogue.

Eiza González with her Paco Rabanne dress (Photo: Instagram / @ eizagonzalez)

In interview for Vogue, the creative director of Paco Rabanne, Julien Dosenna, explained the reason for the design of the dress worn by Eiza González: “For all those pleasures we have longed for for so long”. According to the creative, the garment is inspired by the desire to return to the beaches after the pandemic.

Other elements that made Eiza González shine on the carpet at the 2021 Fashion Awards were her stunning lips. The actress of Baby driver had a fairly sober makeup, with a spike on her crimson lips. In the same way, her hairstyle was austere, as it highlighted the piece of luxury jewelry that she wore on her face.

As if it were an extension of her fringe, Eiza González added to her look a few strips of diamonds. In this way, her collected hair gave up its importance to highlight the jewelry. “Diamonds are a girls best friend”, highlighted the actress of Mexican origin in her stories from Instagram.

This was the preparation of the actress prior to the Fashion Awards gala (Photo: Screenshot of Instagram / @ eizagonzalez)

In another update on her profile of more than seven million followers, Eiza González reported that her accessories were provided by the brand Bvlgari. This Italian jewelry company was founded in 1884 and to this day it remains one of the most prestigious in the world of fashion.

This is not the first time Bvlgari and Eiza González collaborate. It transpired in August of the present that the Mexican actress became the the brand’s first Latin-born ambassador based in Rome. González is the current face of jewelry for the North America region.

From the Bvlgari brand was González’s jewelry (Photo: Instagram screenshot / @ eizagonzalez)

As part of her work as an ambassador, Eiza González has carried the unrepeatable collections of high jewelry from Bvlgari. In that same image renewal, Bvlgari also featured Alejandro Speitzer, actor of Mexican origin, as a collaborator of the firm.

In addition to the presence of Eiza González, the Fashion Awards 2021 had the presence of personalities such as Dua Lipa, Romeo Beckham (son of the soccer star), Hailee Steinfeld, Leonie Anderson, Alexa Chung, among more stars from the middle of entertainment and fashion.

Eiza González began her career in the ranks of Televisa by starring in the youth soap opera Lola: Once upon a time. However, the actress was able to make the leap to Hollywood, where she began to gain ground. His biggest role, until then, was in Baby driver (2017), film directed by Edgar wright and starring the controversial Kevin Spacey.

Eiza with Jon Hamm (Mad Men) in the film “Baby Driver” (Photo: File)

Since then, Eiza González has remained one of the most recognized Latino faces in the global entertainment industry. In 2019 he participated in the blockbuster saga Fast and furious in the role of “Madame M”. In the same way, it was part of the controversy Godzilla vs. Kong.

According to the site specialized in film and television Internet Movie Data Base (IMDB), Eiza González is in recordings of the series Extrapolations. In this title, he will have a leading role alongside Tobey Maguire, Marion Cotillard and the historic Forest Whitaker. The Oscar winner is also expected Meryl streep make a cameo. Extrapolations will premiere throughout 2022 in Apple TV.

