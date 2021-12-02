Edinson Cavani chooses FC Barcelona

Edinson Cavani (34) still has a lot of football left in his boots. The physical display of the Uruguayan has earned him a position at Manchester United and a renewal. Now, in his second season in the English team, it does not seem that the Uruguayan striker will continue his adventure in Old trafford.

Goal scorer (359 goals and 71 assists in 603 games) in Palermo, Naples, or PSG, Cavani has never had problems adding from any position and adapting to the needs of the team at all times. A clear case is his change of position to wing, both in the Parisian team and in the Uruguayan national team to make room for other attackers, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Diego Forlán.

Market opportunity for FC Barcelona

Despite the offers that the Uruguayan has received from South America, with Palmeiras and Boca Juniors trying to sign him, the prolific striker wants to continue playing in the Old continent. Now, according to information from The Times, Cavani would have offered himself to FC Barcelona to arrive next summer as a free agent.

At Camp Nou They would be very interested in his incorporation, since Sergio Agüero’s state of health remains unknown, and media in Catalonia would have predicted a premature withdrawal for the Argentine attacker, who arrived at Barça this past summer.