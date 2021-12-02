Dystopia, TikTok dances, so good that 2021 is over

The pandemic, politics, permanent anxiety about climate change and the economy. Did 2021 leave us time to think about something else? As we almost crawled into a new year, there are a few other things we’d like to leave behind, from pop culture’s obsession with all things apocalyptic and the well-meaning but strenuous dancers of TikTok.

Here is a list of what we would like to leave behind in search of renewal and hope in 2022.

DISTOPIALOOZA

Oh Young-soo and writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk on the set of “Squid Game.” (Noh Juhan / Netflix)

War, destruction, disaster. Popular entertainment has definitely reflected, expanded, and imagined the end of it all, but should it continue at the same rate? The most recent is “Squid Game” (“The Squid Game”), a great success for Netflix. Its creator cannot imagine a future without a second season of the bloody South Korean series. The fans rejoiced. Dystopia is a genre, a storytelling technique. Wouldn’t we benefit from an equally large dose of stories that focus on solutions and inspiration? We are talking about a middle ground between zombies and “The Great British Baking Show”. Just think about it.

DANCE MARATHON AT TIKTOK

The Tik Tok network, the most popular of all ages. (AP)

You seem like a nice person, but you are a nutritionist, not a dancer. And sadly you will never be a dancer. Yes, we could pass the screen and not see your almost imperceptible movements. Yes, we realize that you are having a great time and just trying to entertain, but there are so many like you. TikTok was built on dance trends (remember the flossing dance?), But the short video platform has grown to be much larger as millions signed up during the pandemic. So where is all that dancing left? Thankfully silenced the dance madness.

GIRDLES AND SPANDEX

Kim Kardashian’s styling brand Skims, which expanded into comfortable clothing, is valued at $ 1.6 billion. (AP)

They made Kim Kardashian West pile up a ton of money alongside her other piles of money. His shaping brand Skims, which has expanded to comfortable clothing, is valued at $ 1.6 billion, according to The New York Times. It comes in a variety of styles, colors, and sizes. Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are among the new investors of another similar brand, Spanx. But hasn’t life mainly at home taught us to accept our balls, love handles and whatever we are trying to hide with shapewear? Can’t we just go back to our old lives and feel good in our own skins? Not to mention the fact that there are risks of compressing our organs for long periods. Don’t let the old limitations of the fashion elite take over after all those months in comfortable clothing and less heavy bra wear. #LiberenOurBodies.

MULTIMILLIONAIRES IN SPACE

Jeff Bezzos and company traveled into space in their own ship. (AP)

The billionaires club in space got a lot of attention in 2021 as the rest of us tried to navigate our lives upside down on Earth. There are many things to review like the millions spent to make that happen, in suborbit, on the edge of outer space, floating in microgravity for a few minutes. And this has also generated jokes, of course. Some about whether size matters, as well as questions about why Elon Musk hasn’t come if he’s a Space X founder. Richard Branson went into space aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket on July 11. Branson overtook Jeff Bezos, who took off in his Blue Origin spacecraft on July 20. Billionaire Jared Isaacman spearheaded the first private mission to land in September after three days in orbit thanks to Space X. Commercial space travel is the future, of course. So are food insecurity, economic insecurity, lack of access to health care and homelessness. Hopefully they aim for a higher goal.

PROBLEMS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN

Christmas products do not leave the port. (AP)

The global supply chain is in trouble. Factories were forced to close due to spikes in COVD. Ship containers are in short supply, even for those who can afford their inflated prices. Small businesses cannot afford alternative shipping methods. The ports and warehouses are jammed. There are not enough truckers. Prices are on the rise for households in countries like the United States, which, excited to receive economic stimulus checks, and with the stock markets on the rise, have increased their spending. They have really bought a lot and for all the above mentioned there is now a shortage of products. Oh jesus! Happy holidays to everyone, luckily we are done.

NFTS

Will they go out of style before many people understand exactly what they are? Some say no because they continue to sell by the millions and create headlines. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are basically digital art or anything else in digital form that is stored in digital records (blockchains). What is the point? Very good question. NFTs are digital certificates of authenticity, like a statement in the physical world that your original van Gogh is one of a kind, while the rest of us will go to the store for the poster or the fridge magnet. At hand is the definition from the Merriam-Webster dictionary which in fact sold that definition as an NFT and whose proceeds will go to the nonprofit Teach for All.

HARD SELTZERS

What Zima started and White Claw continued. Now we have so many hard seltzers (sodas with alcohol) for the whole week. Any flavor, with bubbles and canned. There was even a pickle flavored one that ran out. But there are still Bud Lites, Pabst Blue Ribbons, Topo Chico. There is pineapple-lime, honey and apple-pear. There is also tequila with grapefruit, ultra organic and watermelon with chili. JC Penney, Jiffy Lube, Exxon and Verizon parody versions of “Saturday Night Live” have yet to materialize. Can we go back to the old drinks for the day please?