Dwayne Johnson reveals who are the best fighters in history

Dwayne Johnson, former professional wrestler and today a movie actor reveals who in his opinion are the best wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling.

La Roca, as he was popularly known in the world of wrestling, revealed his ‘personal list of the Rushmore Mote’ of professional wrestling, he did so in a publication on his personal Twitter account, which generated a stir among his followers.

“It’s always one of my favorite questions about professional wrestling,” wrote ‘The Rock’ in his response to the FITE question.

The names on your list

He did it before delving into the list, whose name is commonly used in networks to select and group the best and most emblematic in a certain field.

Johnson selected the legendary American fighter and actor Hulk Hogan in the first position.

He then listed veterans Steve Austin and Ric Flair.

He also pointed out that in the fourth position on his list there is a tie between three fighters: The Undertaker, Canadian Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo.

Here’s his list: do you think someone is missing?

Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions ⛰⭐️ Hulk hogan

Steve Austin

Ric flair

* 4th spot is a three way tie *

Undertaker

Pat patterson

Jackie fargo Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin ‘devastating elbows baby 💪🏾😉#peopleselbow #bionicelbow https://t.co/CbsvPPf71v – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2021

