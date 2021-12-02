Drago: is a spin-off of the famous Russian antagonist of Rocky coming?

The actor who gave life to Ivan Drago, Dolph Lundgren, commented that the producer MGM is interested in a spin-off based on her character, one of the most recognized rivals of Rocky. Find out more in this note!

The franchise of Rocky It seems that it does not stop growing. After Creed ii (2018), we did not have new deliveries until this year he returned Rocky iv from the hand of Sylvester Stallone, who presented his director’s cut with a remastering of the film and 40 minutes of never-before-seen scenes. Now, Dolph lundgren We get excited with a possible spin-off that would focus on his character: the Russian boxer, Ivan drago, one of the most iconic rivals of Rocky Balboa.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lundgren spoke about the premiere of Rocky iv and the new scenes that appear, he also remarked that there is a deleted scene in Creed ii where Rocky and drago they meet again in the ring after 30 years. However, what we are most excited about is the possibility of a project focused on Drago, a spin-off of which it is not yet known if it would be a movie or a series. Thus, when approaching his fight with Rocky in Creed II, Lundgren commented: “I thought it was a good time. It was also a time for fans. It was a quick little fight, and I thought it worked. But the director and MGM felt that it was strange and that it did not add anything. By the way, I think there is talk of doing a full Drago spin-off with MGM. So you can get more of that. “

In the original movie Rocky iv (1985, Cold War era) we saw the classic USA vs USSR, we saw how the former champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) faced the russian Ivan drago in an exhibition match. In this confrontation, Believe dies in the ring at the hands of the boxer of the USSR, and for this Rocky decides to put his retirement aside and face Drago.

However, in the director’s cut of Rocky iv, Stallone includes a more “humanitarian” side of Ivan drago compared to what we saw in the original. In relation to this, Lungdren explained: “When I played the character I did an origin story about how he was raised by the state and how they controlled him. He didn’t have much to say. He wasn’t really an evil person, he was just a product of the system. It is the Frankenstein monster. It’s not Dr. Frankenstein, that was the Soviet Union. So I always played that and some of it came out in ’85. Sly and I are friends, but now, I guess I wanted to show the other side of the character“.

In 2018, we saw again Drago thanks to Creed ii. In this installment, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) fight against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of the murderer of Apollo. This caused a great impact on the fans since, on the one hand, we see Rocky Balboa preparing the son of Apollo to face the son of Ivan drago, who also appears as Viktor’s coach.

As we saw this continuation of the story by Adonis creed, it does not seem impossible to see the other side of the coin. Everything we already saw, but told from the perspective of Ivan drago It is an interesting project to make a spin-off. However, what he commented Dolpg Lundgren It is the closest to a confirmation that we have, we do not know the stage of development in which it is or even in which negotiations it would be. We will have to wait for a confirmation from the production company MGM and, until then, we’ll settle for the new version of Rocky IV. Of course, we will not stop being attentive to any information about this new project that would have Drago as the protagonist.

For fans of the franchise, let’s remember that Creed iii It is taking shape and continues to put together its cast before starting to record. Although it will not have the participation of Sylvester Stallone, this movie will direct her Michael B. Jordan, and plans to show the story of Adonis without the anchor of his mentor Rocky Balboa.

